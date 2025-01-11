It’s not too late to get tickets for Justin Timberlake’s 2025 ‘Forget Tomorrow World Tour’: Here are the cheapest prices, cities, and dates

Justin Timberlake is continuing his “Forget Tomorrow World Tour” in 2025, kicking it off on Monday, January 13. While the singer only has 16 shows left in North America before he jets off to Argentina for Lollapalooza, it’s not too late to get your hands on some tickets.

Throughout Timberlake’s tour, there have been some hiccups along the way where Timberlake was forced to reschedule a few shows due to health issues. The “Mirrors” singer took to his Instagram to share that he had to reschedule six shows, writing:

“Hey guys – I haven’t been feeling great the last few shows and turns out I have bronchitis and laryngitis. I’m so sorry to say I do need to reschedule the next few shows from 10/23 through 11/2. New dates listed above. Thank you for understanding – I’ll make it up to you? – JT.”

The shows that the singer rescheduled have now been moved to February, and you can see the full list of dates below.

Justin Timberlake ‘Forget Tomorrow World Tour’ 2025 Tickets

Fans can buy tickets to see Justin Timberlake on his “Forget Tomorrow World Tour” now on StubHub. Ticket prices vary depending on what venue you attend the show and where you sit in the arena. The cheapest tickets for the Portland, Oregon show are being sold for $107 in Section 326. However, if you’d like to sit in General Admission on the floor, you may be paying upwards of $156. Timberlake is also offering fans a VIP experience where you can sit along a bar on the B-Stage in the back of the floor. The singer will perform a few songs during his set on that stage, and fans are able to order drinks throughout the show.

Buy Now: Cheapest tickets to Justin Timberlake’s ‘Forget Tomorrow World Tour’ 2025 on StubHub.

Justin Timberlake ‘Forget Tomorrow World Tour’ 2025 Schedule

Justin Timberlake kicked off his “Forget Tomorrow World Tour” on April 29, 2024, and for 2025, he is starting it strong in Portland, Oregon, at the Moda Center. He will be making his way through North America, and even hitting up Mexico before he performs at Argentina’s Lollapalooza on March 21, 2025. See below for a full schedule of the singers North American tour dates.

