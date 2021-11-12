News broke in the beginning of October—to kick off the spooky season—that we’d be getting an Agatha Harkness spin-off show. As part of the Marvel special for Disney+ Day today, the title for the series and its logo were released.

Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness ushered in a character that is incredibly important to the comic lore of Wanda Maximoff. But it also gave us the talented, brilliant Kathryn Hahn in the Marvel Cinematic Universe—so really, a blessing to us all. Getting to watch Agatha: House of Harkness develop and unfold is going to delight me to no end.

In WandaVision, we saw Hahn embody Agnes, Wanda’s nosy neighbor, who turned out to be Agatha Harkness—a powerful, centuries-old witch who, in the comics, eventually helps Wanda understand her power.

Lest we forget, Agatha also dropped the song and the reveal of the year:

In the MCU, she brings the Darkhold grimoire to Wanda, and we see Wanda using the magical tome the end of the series, even though Agatha is trapped in Westview and her own mind. With Agatha: House of Harkness, can we assume we’ll see more of the history of Agatha throughout the centuries? We saw her on trial by her fellow witches during the Salem Witch Trials, but does that mean that we’ll get to revisit the history from then on, or is this the next chapter in Agatha’s story?

Whatever the show is planning on bringing us, it’ll have Kathryn Hahn and more Agatha Harkness, so I’m already counting Agatha: House of Harkness as a win.

(image: Marvel Entertainment)

Here are some other things we saw out there today:

Britney Spears’ restrictive conservatorship is over. (via Deadline)

#Tiana FIRST LOOK Concept Art: The new long-form musical series, directed and written by Stella Meghie, comes to Disney+ in 2023. The series follows newly crowned Princess of Maldonia on a new adventure, but her New Orleans past isn’t far behind 👑 #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/IhkHNceAc4 — Disney Animation (@DisneyAnimation) November 12, 2021

We’ll have more about this next week, but Disney+ also had announcements about its Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series and an Obi-Wan/Anakin rematch today. (via Comicbook)

First critical reactions to Marvel’s Hawkeye have surfaced online. (via Comicbook)

Trump’s former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows didn’t show for his scheduled deposition to the House panel investigating the January 6th Capitol attack. (via The Guardian)

“Janet Jackson’s Wardrobe Malfunction erased an icon of unapologetic sexuality” (via Vox)

The children’s book Calvin shows how to embrace a trans child’s identity. (via NPR)

They’re already running amok, amok, amok! 🕯 @BetteMidler, @SJP, and @KathyNajimy are in production on #HocusPocus2, coming Fall 2022 on #DisneyPlus. #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/deTH8HxPjW — Disney+ (@disneyplus) November 12, 2021

Anything we missed out there today, Mary Suevians? Let us know what you saw in the comments below!

And finally:

5 years ago, I made a hashtag.

Last night, I took a photo.#StarringJohnCho#CowboyBebop pic.twitter.com/e8rCJLuXyF — William Yu 유규호 (@its_willyu) November 12, 2021

WAIT, JUST ONE MORE THING:

This is absolutely amazing. Give a raise to everyone involved. pic.twitter.com/5HYQX2uvHe — POC Culture (@POC_Culture) November 12, 2021

