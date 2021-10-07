WandaVision’s Agatha Harkness Is Getting Her Own Disney+ Series!

Were you like me and wanted more of Agatha Harkness in your life after Marvel and Disney+’s WandaVision? Did you have hopes that you’d maybe see her in the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Wanda’s timeline? Well, you’re in luck! Agatha is coming back to our lives with her very own Disney+ series. According to Variety, WandaVision head writer Jac Schaeffer is returning to Marvel to write for the series.

It logically makes sense to have Agatha in the large-scale world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In the comics, she’s tied to Wanda Maximoff and her journey as the Scarlet Witch. Tie that with Kathryn Hahn’s amazing performance as Agatha and the history of the character from the Salem Witch Trials and beyond, and it seems as if we could have a lot to explore with her as a character.

The thing about Agatha Harkness is that you can’t really trust her. We saw that in WandaVision, and even as she tried to help Wanda through her journey and into her power as the Scarlet Witch, she still wasn’t prepared for the wrath that could take over Wanda, and it led to her being trapped in this sitcom persona for the rest of time—or so it seems.

Does that mean the show will be about Agatha trapped? Will this be how she breaks free to be with Wanda again? Or are we going to go through her journey of being a witch before Westview? Whatever it is, I’m excited to see Kathryn Hahn return to the world, and I hope it does mean we’ll get more of the dynamic between Agatha/Wanda.

Twitter is excited, as well, erupting into happiness at the news.

KATHRYN HAHN IS OFFICIALLY RETURNING AS AGATHA HARKNESS WITH HER OWN SHOW pic.twitter.com/KELW9MqNHE — Ren (@wandasolsen) October 7, 2021

2021 – WandaVision

2022 – Multiverse of Madness

2023 – Agatha Solo Series

2024 – Scarlet Witch Solo Movie pic.twitter.com/4Lra28r5iK — elizabeth olsen’s pr manager (@elizbcth) October 7, 2021

The theme song to the Agatha Harkness show has to be “Agatha All Along” — Matt Ramos (@therealsupes) October 7, 2021

it will be agatha all along for a little while longer and i am a-okay with that https://t.co/gNiGvqmp53 — I’m PREETI scary (@runwithskizzers) October 7, 2021

Good morning to Kathryn Hahn getting her own Agatha Harkness Disney+ series only. pic.twitter.com/aVATV7geJS — alias (@itsjustanotherx) October 7, 2021

We give our thanks to the darkhold for giving us a new look at Agatha Harkness, for putting Agatha Harkness back on our screens, and for Disney+ continuing to give me what I want out of these Marvel Disney+ shows. All I ask is that Wanda and Agatha have at least one episode together where they’re being witchy and doing some fun things. Maybe even Agatha helping Wanda bring her twin boys back to her in some way or another?

(image: Marvel Entertainment)

