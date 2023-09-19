A New Conspiracy Will Unravel in ‘Vienna Blood’ Season 4

Ready to return to Vienna’s gorgeous streets? The haunting period detective drama Vienna Blood has been renewed for season 4. Adapted from the Liebermann novels by author Frank Tallis, Vienna Blood chronicles the murder investigations conducted by Detective Inspector Oskar Rheinhardt (Juergen Maurer) and his unlikely but extremely helpful crime-solving partner, Freudian psychiatrist Doctor Max Liebermann (Matthew Beard). Despite their seemingly conflicting methodologies, Max and Oskar’s professional partnership and eventual friendship produces undisputable results as they uncover dangerous killers and unravel complicated conspiracies.

If you’re searching for a new crime series to dig into, Vienna Blood is certainly worth a look—even more so now that a fourth season is on the way. What’s in store for Max and Oskar this time around?

When will Vienna Blood season 4 release?

Filming started earlier this summer on location in Austria and is still ongoing, so it will be a while before the new season airs on BBC in the U.K. and PBS in the U.S. We expect Vienna Blood season 4 to premiere sometime in late 2024. All three previous seasons of Vienna Blood have aired in December, so there’s a chance this will be the case once more. However, anything is possible, and since the show has already been filming for a few months, there’s a genuine possibility it will be finished and ready to release sometime before the end of 2024—perhaps even towards the end of summer or in the fall. Here’s hoping.

Which cast members will return for Vienna Blood season 4?

We expect all major cast members will return for Vienna Blood‘s fourth outing—Juergen Maurer and Matthew Beard have both been officially confirmed to be reprising their roles. Other cast members we expect to see again include Conleth Hill as Max’s father, Mendel; Charlene McKenna as Max’s sister, Leah; Amelia Bullmore as Max’s mother, Rachel; and Luise von Finckh as budding journalist—and Max’s ex-fiancé—Clara Weiss. We’d also expect Oskar’s love interest, Therese Thanhofer, to return, as portrayed by Maria Köstlinger. Their story isn’t over yet.

What will Vienna Blood season 4 be about?

As reported by Televisiual, an official synopsis for Vienna Blood‘s fourth season reads:

It’s Vienna, 1909 and the double murder of an arms dealer in police custody and a senior public official has shaken Vienna to its core. Doctor Max Liebermann has only just returned from a tour of the U.S. when Inspector Rheinhardt asks for help in what could be the biggest case of their career. Oskar and Max discover a conspiracy that leads to the heart of government. Can the Freudian psychiatrist and the detective do enough to stop a seditious mole known as ‘Mephisto’ from bringing the Austro-Hungarian Empire to destruction? And will their lives ever be the same again?

Interestingly enough, it’s been confirmed that season 4 will utilize a different structure. In previous seasons, each feature-length episode presented a new mystery. Season 4 will instead tell one overarching story across the whole season. Vienna Blood season 4’s investigation is certain to be as complicated and eerie as ever, and I am absolutely here for it.

(featured image: BBC / PBS)

