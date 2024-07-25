Will ‘McDonald & Dodds’ Return to Bath for a Fifth Season?

Another season of McDonald & Dodds has come and gone on BritBox, as DS Dodds (Jason Watkins) and DCI McDonald (Tala Gouveia) have solved another slew of mysterious murder cases in the gorgeous English city of Bath. So will this oddly loveable and efficient pair return for another outing?

Recommended Videos

After another riveting three feature-length episodes, which have included exciting guest appearances from actors like Toby Stephens, Lydia Leonard, and pop singer Pixie Lott, DCI McDonald’s partnership—and friendship—with the shy, bumbling DS Dodds is stronger than ever, though their personal lives have taken quite the turn. In the final episode of season 4, “Wedding Fever,” DS Dodds struck up a romantic relationship with a photographer named Dora Lang (Victoria Hamilton), a testament to how instrumental McDonald has been in bringing him out of his shell, while McDonald’s relationship with her boyfriend hits the next level. As such, there’s certainly still enough character substance to explore in a fifth season of this hit British crime drama, and let’s be real—the murders will keep on coming.

At the time of writing, however, there is no confirmation that McDonald & Dodds has been renewed for season 5, though that doesn’t necessarily mean it won’t be. Though season 4 is now available in full on BritBox in the U.S., the season only just started airing on ITV in the U.K. on Sunday, July 21, and will finish on Sunday, August 4. As this is a co-production between BritBox and ITV, there’s a good chance any renewal announcements will be kept under wraps for the time being, at least until the full season has finished airing in the U.K.

With a new team dynamic courtesy of Claire Skinner’s Chief Superintendent Mary Ormand and the arrivals of DC Goldie (Charlie Chambers) and DC Lee (Bhavik C Pankhania), the show has found a new groove, and it would be a shame to let that go to waste. Hopefully, we’ll know more about McDonald & Dodds season 5 soon. Stay tuned!

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy