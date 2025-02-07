It really feels like Kanye West is exploiting Bianca Censori, and it’s horrifying

Kanye West wanted to create a viral moment at the Grammys, and he did. But that moment was all about his control over a woman’s body. While on the red carpet for the awards show, West turned to his wife Bianca Censori and she dropped her fur coat, revealing practically nothing underneath. All she had on was a transparent sheer dress, so the watching audience saw everything. Even a child on the red carpet at the same time was snapped observing the scene. It was, to put it bluntly, extremely obnoxious.

But now people are wondering about the exact nature of the West-Censori relationship. Throughout the whole incident, Censori did not smile—she looked disassociated, if anything. She looked like a prop West was using. He seemingly had to whisper to her to get her to drop the coat.

It’s slowly becoming clear that West’s motivation was to grab headlines. Soon after, he posted some screenshots on Instagram showing that the incident was trending worldwide. “So you used your wife’s body for clout?” one commentator asked.

It’s certainly looking that way … but it appears worse than even that. Censori has seemingly had no voice in the relationship since she married (the legality of their marriage is disputed) West in 2023. Interviews with her are few and far between and she has no social media presence. People are starting to get concerned for her, as they should be about any woman who’s gone radio silent after embarking on a new relationship.

One person on X/Twitter accused West of being an abuser, saying “people need to understand” how controlling his actions were.

Another person on Bluesky actively asked people to “stop sharing those photos” of Censori nearly nude on the red carpet.

West has proven time and time again that he’s not a safe person to be around. He has well-publicized mental health issues, but that’s not an excuse for his terrible behavior. He’s been anti-Semitic, racist, and misogynist. His ex Amber Rose felt “bullied” by him, and his divorce from Kim Kardashian sparked all kinds of concerns. West leaked her private messages, love-bombed her by sending her a truck full of flowers, and even released a music video of himself killing and burying a stand-in for her new boyfriend Pete Davidson. Let’s not forget that in 2024, a woman he once worked with accused West of sexual assault and strangulation.

This isn’t even the first time he and Censori have engaged in lewd behavior in public. In 2023 the two were spotted engaging in what appeared to be a sexual act while on a boat in Venice. A year later, West and Censori were seen in public with Censori seemingly wearing nothing but sheer leggings and a pillow clutched to her chest. This is a disturbing pattern of behavior—and on those occasions, again, there was no word from Censori about why she was doing those things.

Now, in a frankly disturbing, all-caps rant on X on February 7, West claimed he has “dominion over [his] wife,” and tried to justify their appearance at the Grammys, writing “YES I DONT MAKE HER DO NOTHING SHE DOESNT WANT TO BUT SHE DEFINITELY WOULDNT HAVE BEEN ABLE TO DO IT WITHOUT MY APPROVAL YOU STUPID *SS WOKE PAWNS.”

What took place between West and Censori at the Grammys was unhealthy, even if you believe Censori wanted to appear naked in front of strangers and was willing to put up with the backlash for the sake of fame. West used her body in an exploitative way. If he was trying to make some wider artistic point, as his peons have claimed, then why wasn’t he the naked one?

