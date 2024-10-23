‘It really bothered me’: Whoopi Goldberg has a simple-yet-reasonable complaint about Donald Trump’s McDonald’s French fries

What possible reason could Whoopi Goldberg have for not wanting to eat Trump made fries? Could it be that their golden brown color is just a shade away from Trump’s trademark spray on orange tan? Could it be because no one, not even Melania, can truly say where his oddly small hands have been? Could it be because his soul contains about the same levels of grease? Or is it a different reason entirely?

Recommended Videos

Trump fries? What is going on?

TRUMP'S McDONALD'S STUNT EFFECTIVE? #TheView co-hosts react to the former president's McDonald's visit and his recent comments about Arnold Palmer. pic.twitter.com/IfYxjFOfjD — The View (@TheView) October 22, 2024

In order to take a shot at Kamala Harris, who apparently spent part of the 80’s working at McDonald’s, Trump decided to play wage-worker for a photo op at one of the chain’s storefronts in Pennsylvania. The internet’s response was just as salty as the fries the former president attempted to chef up, with Yelp users coming out of the woodwork to roast Trump more than a flame grilled patty. The hosts of The View jumped on the dogpile, with Sunny Houston and Sara Haines ragging on the president’s lack of support for pay increases for McDonald’s employees.

Whoopi Goldberg meanwhile was “really bothered” by the former president’s decision not to wear a hairnet like the rest of the McDonald’s employees on the scene. “No net? Really? I don’t want your french fries!” she said.

#WhoopiGoldberg reacts to former Pres. Trump's visit to McDonald's and looks back on Vice Pres. Harris' 2019 visit to Las Vegas where she joined McDonald's workers who were protesting for better wages and working conditions. pic.twitter.com/Tmsr7kzdkU — The View (@TheView) October 22, 2024

She’s right. After all, Trump’s hair has a mind of its own. His unfortunate combover is frequently tortured by the wind, threatening daily to blow itself off the man’s head in some sort of suicidal leap. A stiff breeze, or one of the many exasperated exhales from disgruntled McDonald’s employees stuck on shift with the guy could have blown that hair straight into the deep fryer. Trump’s hair might be golden brown if you squint, but that doesn’t mean Whoopi wants it in her food.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy