First Reactions for IT Chapter Two Are Mixed, but That Won’t Stop Fans From Floating to Theaters

Shout out to Bill Hader, though.

by

Mike (Isaiah Mustafa), Richie (Bill Hader), Bill (James McAvoy), Bev (Jessica Chastain), and Ben (Jay Ryan) face their pasts in IT Chapter Two.

IT Chapter Two might be the most anticipated horror film of the year, and the first reactions to the film are finally here. The social reactions are not nearly as glowing as they were for the first IT in 2017, though there’s nearly universal praise going to Bill Hader for his work as Richie. Some critics loved it, others disliked it, and there are a few that find themselves in the middle.

Ultimately, the lukewarm reception probably will not impact box office performance. Deadline is reporting that the film might match the first installment’s groundbreaking box office, and given the fan fervor for the franchise, that doesn’t surprise me. Warner Bros. knows they have a hit on their hands, and even mixed reviews can’t stop the power of Pennywise.

I’ll finish by including my own tweet on the film, which I adored. Expect a full review on TMS in the next couple of weeks.

(image: Warner Bros.)

