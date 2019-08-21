First Reactions for IT Chapter Two Are Mixed, but That Won’t Stop Fans From Floating to Theaters

IT Chapter Two might be the most anticipated horror film of the year, and the first reactions to the film are finally here. The social reactions are not nearly as glowing as they were for the first IT in 2017, though there’s nearly universal praise going to Bill Hader for his work as Richie. Some critics loved it, others disliked it, and there are a few that find themselves in the middle.

Check out some reviews below.

#ITChapterTwo is a terrific companion to #ITChapterOne. Similar vibes, great ensemble chemistry w/ a nice mix of humor and horror. Part 2 plays heavier in tone, dealing w/ defeating the burden of childhood trauma, & I definitely teared up at the very end. Bill Hader steals it pic.twitter.com/bjiwtJufNQ — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) August 21, 2019

#ITChapter2 isn’t as refined as the first, but it’s still an excellent ensemble piece, oozing with heart & packed with extremely well-crafted set pieces. Muschietti weaves the young & adult Losers together super well, giving IT 2 a truly epic feel. (MVP: Bill Hader as Richie.) pic.twitter.com/7dXmIsd2z6 — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) August 21, 2019

Saw #ITChapterTwo last week! It definitely lives up to the hype of the first one by delivering memorable scares and incredible visuals. The adult losers club’s chemistry was amazing. It’s scary af. pic.twitter.com/PK6R3AD1u4 — Dorian Parks (@DorianParksnRec) August 21, 2019

#ITChapterTwo is big and ambitious and can’t *quite* handle the weight of its aspirations, but it’s still a fine piece of heartfelt horror. The parts that work, work REALLY well and Bill Hader is every-bit the scene-stealing standout we all hoped he’d be. — Haleigh Foutch (@HaleighFoutch) August 21, 2019

#ITMovie Chapter Two can’t quite stick the landing nor live up to the high expectations set by Chapter One. Although marred by pacing issues & some shoddy CG, the film still has enough creepy set-pieces & solid performances to make for an effective albeit formulaic conclusion. pic.twitter.com/4TiIDdLiUJ — Jim Vejvoda (@JimVejvoda) August 21, 2019

Is it scary? Not really. In fact, it seems more content to go for humor rather than horror. But there are a handful of genuinely nasty moments that you don’t usually get in big studio horror flicks. — Chris Evangelista (@cevangelista413) August 21, 2019

#ItChapterTwo is a giant budget, studio-backed horror movie that’s also a fairly serious actors showcase/ensemble, with occasional flashes of brilliant imagery (like all the balloons cascading under the bridge). It’ll make more money than Warner Bros knows what to do with. pic.twitter.com/Noscq1X1j1 — Drew Taylor (@DrewTailored) August 21, 2019

#ItChapter2 is so incredibly terrible, I was begging for it to end. It is hollow and dull, leaving the audience totally numb. With such a stellar cast, the film is easily one of the biggest disappointments of the year. The scariest part: how it managed to be SO DAMN BAD. pic.twitter.com/0mcBrGPLLd — Ashley Menzel (@AshleyGMenzel) August 21, 2019

#ITChapterTwo lacks the spark of the original with an incredibly weak script. A good cast is wasted on CGI and wonky de-aging. Hader and Ransone are MVP. Full review coming to @CulturessFS soon. — Kristen Lopez (@Journeys_Film) August 21, 2019

#ITChapterTwo is probably scarier than chapter one – more Pennywise imagery to haunt your dreams. But it also loses a lot of charm in the shift in focus from the coming of age to the now adult characters. At nearly 3 hours it feels long. — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) August 21, 2019

So, #ITChapterTwo: it’s v. good, but not great. I liked it, but didn’t LOVE it. First movie is a tough act to follow. TWO is gruesome, strange but rarely scary. Nails important aspects from the book, but feels overlong. Cast is aces, though, & Bill Hader SHOULD be in Oscar convo. pic.twitter.com/1KUZk5TXA1 — Sean O’Connell (@Sean_OConnell) August 21, 2019

Ultimately, the lukewarm reception probably will not impact box office performance. Deadline is reporting that the film might match the first installment’s groundbreaking box office, and given the fan fervor for the franchise, that doesn’t surprise me. Warner Bros. knows they have a hit on their hands, and even mixed reviews can’t stop the power of Pennywise.

I’ll finish by including my own tweet on the film, which I adored. Expect a full review on TMS in the next couple of weeks.

IT Chapter Two is an amazing look at friendship and trauma that I haven’t been able to stop thinking about. Bill Hader and James Ransone absolutely steal the show. I cannot wait to see it again. pic.twitter.com/p2jcDENkuM — Kate Gardner (@kate_s_gardner) August 21, 2019

