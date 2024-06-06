Soujiro vs. Sound Slicer in Ishura
(Studio Sanzigen)
Category:
Anime

One of Our Favorite New Fantasy Anime Series Will Return for a Second Season

Image of Laura Pollacco
Laura Pollacco
|
Published: Jun 6, 2024 11:30 am

After releasing its first season earlier this year, Ishura has already been promised a second season. The announcement came just after the release of the final episode of the anime’s first season, with a special teaser to get fans geared up for what comes next. Here is what we know so far.

Ishura began as a light novel series by Keiso before it was then adapted into a manga and serialized in Kodansha’s Monthly Shōnen Magazine in March 2021. This genre-bending story has now received the anime treatment with its first episode airing on January 3, 2024. The first season only consisted of 12 episodes, with the final episode airing on March 20—enough time to allow us to dive into the world and meet the characters.

In a world where the Demon King is dead, the host of demigods, “Shuras,” capable of killing him are left to their own devices. They are determined to decide who amongst them is the mightiest, worthy of the title of “True Hero.” We meet several prospects: Soujirou the Willow Sword, an all-powerful swordsman capable of knowing how to defeat his opponent with a single glance; Alus the Star Runner, a wyvern rogue who wields three legendary weapons at once; Kia the World Word, a powerful wizard capable of manipulating the very world around her using only her words; and Nastique the Quiet Singer, an angelic assassin who holds the power of death itself.

While some of the Shuras are content to roam the lands, others are on a quest to earn the title “True Hero” and seek out challenges and conflicts that will allow them to be considered worthy of the title, even conflicts amongst themselves. This anime is not a simple battle royale, but an intriguing tale with twists and turns and a political storyline running throughout.

What happened at the end of season 1?

Soujiro in Ishura
(Studio Sanzigen)

The final episode marked the ending of the war between Lithia and Aureatia, with Taren the Punished’s New Principality of Lithua unable to compete against the might of Aureatia. Lithia was crushed and Taren the Punished was killed by Kuze the Passing Disaster, whose real power lies in Nastique the Quiet Singer, the real Shura who works through Kuze, the only person able to see her.

We also discovered that it was Elea the Red Tag who poisoned Lana the Moon Tempest, who died as she attempted to flee the city. Elea managed to escape along with Kia the World Word. The Aureatian government will now absorb Lithia under their regime given there is no one else to rule it.

What will season 2 bring?

Despite his ambivalence towards the lives and well-being of others, Soujirou has agreed to follow Yuno the Distant Talon, an underpowered character who has disdain for Soujirou, as his guide in this new world. In return, he’ll teach her about the other world he comes from. We may also see more of the young Queen Sephite as she develops into a leader.

The second season visual teasers have already given us a new character to focus on, Kūro the Cautious, who will play a significant role in the next season. Taking the form of a young boy, Kūro is, in fact, a leprechaun spy, one with the ability to perceive the entire world through senses that transcend the limits of his race.

Who will return?

It has not been confirmed exactly who will be returning, but the original cast whose characters are still alive at the end of the first season will likely return to their roles.

  • Soujiro the Willow-Sword – Yūki Kaji (Eren Jaeger in Attack on Titan)
  • Yuno the Distant Talon – Reina Ueda 
  • Alus the Star Runner – Jun Fukuyama
  • Harghent the Still – Akio Ohtsuka
  • Kia the World Word – Aoi Yūki 
  • Elea the Red Tag – Mamiko Noto
  • Shalk the Sound Slicer – Kōichi Yamadera
  • Hidow the Clamp – Nobuhiko Okamoto
  • Kuze the Passing Disaster – Shinichirō Miki
  • Nastique the Quiet Singer – Yui Horie 

Where and when can I watch Ishura?

The first season is available to watch in its entirety on Hulu and Disney+. No date has yet been given for the second season. If you’re looking for some great fantasy anime to watch in the meantime, we have just the ticket.

