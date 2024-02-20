Where to Watch the New Genre-Bending Dark Fantasy Anime ‘Ishura’

Need your dark fantasy fix but don’t have the stomach for Berserk? That’s okay, we all gotta start somewhere. And if that somewhere isn’t any of these ten fantasy anime, that somewhere could be Ishura!

Recommended Videos

Ishura is a genre-bending fantasy sci-fi mashup about a group of superhuman warriors who just finished defeating a powerful demon king! After having inherited the world, they now must vie for power and the title of “One True Hero”! If only they realized that their vain pursuit of glory would eventually leave them unsatisfied, just like poor Saitama of One Punch Man, effortlessly defeating enemies day in and day out while attempting to pass the time with video games and trips to the supermarket. But that’s a lesson that these heroes will have to learn for themselves, won’t they?

So who are these heroes? One is a master swordsman capable of defeating armies singlehandedly. One is a mutated wyvern (bird dragon dude) with three arms who uses three magical weapons. One is an elf wizard able to bend reality itself. One is an undead mercenary who is capable of breaking the sound barrier with his incredible speed. One is a paladin turned assassin who owes his powers to a mysterious angel who can’t be seen by anyone but him. One is a plant-like being called a mandrake that fights as an invincible gladiator! If one of these character descriptions hasn’t caught your interest yet, nothing will!

So where can I watch it?

One place and one place only: Hulu!

(featured image: Hulu)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]