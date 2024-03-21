‘Azur Promilia’ Is a Pokémon Fan’s Genshin Impact Fantasy

If you love open-world RPGs, then Azur Promilia is probably on your game release radar. This is Manjuu Games’ answer to open-world games, in case you were feeling left out with the turn-based fun people were having with Azur Lane.

It doesn’t matter if you aren’t done exploring Genshin Impact or Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, because this promising open-world game might be your much-needed plot change. Unlike the other two, Azur Promilia doesn’t look like it’s a post-apocalyptic world or about to be laid flat by the Heavenly Principles. There’s just a vast continent to explore and scenic places to indulge in.

So when is this coming out? We’re not sure yet, since Manjuu Games has been silent about the release date, but many believe that Azur Promilia will be released soon. There’s an ongoing pre-registration for those who don’t want to miss the game once it’s finally available on PS5 and PC. It’s unknown if the game will be available for more consoles.

Based on the possible soundtrack of this game, I’m already sold. Maybe I watched too much Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, because I’m starting to love the concept of companionship. I just crave an adventure without Paimon floating beside me as I endlessly progress through Genshin Impact’s plot.

Not that I hate Paimon, but the Kibo friends I’m about to have in Azur Promilia look more fun to explore with since they’re useful for fights. So think of Pokémon, but with party-switching mechanics like Genshin Impact.

(featured image: Manjuu Games)

