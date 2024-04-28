A fuzzy monster smiles and waves in "Poppy Playtime"
Raise Your Hand If You’ve Been Traumatized by Playing ‘Poppy Playtime’

Jack Doyle
Published: Apr 28, 2024

Poppy Playtime Chapter 4? I’m still recovering from Chapter 3. I thought that Lethal Company was scary, and then I got chased by an emaciated poison-spitting cat monster with the mind of an eight-year-old child. Poppy’s Playtime belongs on this list. It’s damn scary. Chapter 4 will only get worse.

What is Poppy Playtime about?

Poppy Playtime is about a former employee from the defunct toy-making company Playtime Co., who returns to the company’s facilities to investigate the mysterious disappearance of its staff. Some secrets are better left unanswered. The employee soon is forced to flee from monstrous, life-sized versions of Playtime Co. toys that hunger for human flesh. And unlike survival horror games like Resident Evil, the poor employee doesn’t have a plethora of monster-killing guns. All they have is their feet, with which they run and run fast.

Do we have a release date?

Good news first: we know that Chapter Four is coming. Bad news: we don’t know when. According to a statement from the CEO of Mob Entertainment, creators of the game, Poppy Playtime‘s fourth chapter will feature a “fan favorite” villain. The game itself will be the “highest quality, most stable, most optimized, and the best user experience of any of our games yet.” To pull off such a feat, the company is recruiting “top talent”, the results of which are “only just starting to take shape”. It’s an exciting way to say that the game isn’t close to being done and that fans might have to shift their expectations from waiting a few months to upwards of a year. How should you spend that year? Probably in therapy. Think of it as a preemptive strike against the madness and terror that Chapter 4 will no doubt inflict.


