The end of the world is coming. It will not come from an army of towering anime giants. It will not come from a nuclear war between the United States and China like a certain post-apocalyptic game series suggests. World of Warcraft: Cataclysm shows us how the world ends, not with a bang, but with dragons.

What is Cataclysm about again?

Deathwing the Destroyer, one of the most powerful dragons in existence, decided to let Azeroth’s good times roll over and die. He tore through the dimensional barrier that separated Azeroth from the Elemental Plane and decided to burn the whole place down. That rending event was called The Cataclysm and changed the face of Azeroth forever. Now malevolent elemental spirits terrorize the land, and a doomsday cult called Twilight’s Hammer is plotting with the dragon to bring about Hour of Twilight: the end of Azeroth.

When is the end coming?

The immanentization the eschaton will occur on May 20, 2024, at 3 pm PDT. The pre-expansion patch, Shattering of Azeroth, will go live on April 30, 2024. The full expansion is going to be STACKED. I’m talking seven new zones, nine new dungeons, three new raid dungeons, and a brand new profession: Archeology. Yes, you can turn your character into Indiana Jones. The map of the game is going to have some serious changes too. Remember The Barrens? There’s more than one now. They’ve been split in half. A piece of the Darkshore’s coastline has been washed away in the ocean waves, and Thousand Needles Canyon is completely underwater. To make things even wilder, the dragon Deathwing can drop in any time to set your favorite locations on fire. Ouch! Right in the nostalgia! But what did you expect? It’s the end of the world. Things are going to change a little bit.

(featured image: Blizzard Entertainment)

