All of Us Are Still Waiting for ‘All of Us Are Dead’ Season 2

All of Us Are Dead ended its run in 2022, which left fans in a mess of heartbreak. The title of this tragic K-drama is as straightforward as it can get, but everybody still looked ahead hopefully to the second season that Netflix greenlit in June of 2022.

Recommended Videos

Will we see the return of unexpected survivors? Is our most hated Gwinam going to make a comeback? Can zombies finally be killed by fire or a stake? We won’t know until we watch the second season, which has yet to announce a release date.

I know all this waiting is turning you undead, but we’ll have to wait some more. The second season is rumored to be filming in the first half of 2024, but this claim is speculative. The series also wasn’t included in Netflix’s list of 2024’s K-Dramas, meaning we aren’t likely to see season 2 by the end of this year.

Predictions and speculation!

So whenever we do get a second season of All of Us Are Dead, what might it be about? Maybe we can start by finding better ways to kill zombies that are practically mindless superhumans at this point. A major plotline could be the rise of the hambies (half-zombies), who are still cognizant but have the adaptability of the zombies in the series.

Namra herself was able to overcome the virus and become a hambie. There may be more like her, and they can be allied with the rest of the survivors from the first season. But the threat of Gwinam is still looming, and that’s because we haven’t seen his dead body. Never trust a K-drama that doesn’t confirm a character’s death on screen.

It’s not all disappointment, because Cheongsan may have survived as a hambie. Although wishful, it’s not impossible since hambies and zombies are extremely difficult to kill in this K-drama.

(featured image: Netflix)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]