‘A Shop For Killers’ Needs a Second Season

By Feb 7th, 2024, 5:48 pm
Lee Dong-wook as Jeong Jin-man, in Ji-an's flashback from A Shop for Killers

One season of A Shop for Killers isn’t enough. I want a second season, and everybody who just finished watching the last episode wants it too. Given how things concluded, a second season is likely to happen.

This drama didn’t just make us love Ji-an. We were rooting for her until the very end of the series. She didn’t ask for a tragic backstory and an uncle who practically ran an Amazon for assassins and hired killers. Jin-man wasn’t just a big-arms entrepreneur, and he had scars to show for his dark past.

But there were even bigger twists to the story, which sets up a good premise for a possible second season of A Shop for Killers.

Buckle up for spoilers if you haven’t watched the last episode of season 1.

We need to know what happened

Everybody believed that Jin-man was dead, but this was proven to be a lie. He comes home after one last confrontation with Bale. A second season hasn’t been greenlit by Disney+ for A Shop for Killers, but if it happens, Bale might not be dead yet since we also didn’t see him die on screen.

It’s hard to trust a drama that doesn’t confirm a kill, especially when Jin-man’s death was faked from the start. There were many hints sprinkled throughout the drama that proved Jin-man was still alive, and even the first episode planted that seed of doubt for viewers. Ji-an was skeptical of her uncle’s manner of death, but she didn’t question it further at the time.

But throughout her flashbacks, we’ve come to understand that Jin-man was a highly skilled mercenary. Taking his own life became even more unbelievable as the story progressed, especially when he had Ji-an to care for.

We need Disney+ to continue this story for us ASAP!

(featured image: Disney+)

Vanessa Esguerra

Vanessa Esguerra