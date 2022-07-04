Netflix’s ‘All of Us Are Dead’ Season 2: Release Date, Cast, and Characters 

It’s safe to say that K-Dramas—specifically of the romance and horror variety—have been some of the only programming keeping the lights on at Netflix headquarters. Released in September of 2021, Squid Game became the most watched show in Netflix history, accumulating 1.65 billion watch hours in the first 28 days after its release. In addition to green lighting a reality television version of the series where 456 contestants will go on to compete for 4.56 million dollars (not enough irony in the world for that one), the hit show All of Us Are Dead has also been renewed for a season 2.

In the vein of groundbreaking series like Kingdom and the ever-dynamic Train to Busan, All of Us Are Dead satisfies our need for horror, emotion, good storytelling, and most of all, zombies. The coming-of-age high school apocalyptic drama is based on the Naver webtoon entitled Now at Our School, written by Joo Donggeun. The story follows a group of high school students as they navigate being at the center of a zombie apocalypse, caused by the catastrophic results of a failed experiment. They are forced to deal with the outbreak while fighting for their survival and confronting the underlying tension within their group.

Season 1 covered most of the source material from the webtoon and ended with class president Nam-ra venturing out to be with other half-zombies like herself. While the webtoon ended with the possibility of the virus spreading to Japan, the intricate details of season two have yet to be released. There are, however, a few educated guesses to be made. As season 1 focused on the survival of humanity, season two could delve into the lives the likes of Nam-ra and those like her, while addressing some of the loose ends we were left with, i.e. the fallout of the mass bombings and the tension between the half zombies and humans.

According to Netflix, All of Us Are Dead debuted in the top 10 most-watched non-English TV series in 91 countries and remained there for two weeks, drawing in 361 million viewing hours in its first 10 days. Season two was announced on June 5 via a Geeked Week video featuring lead actors Yoon Chanyoung, Cho Yihyun, Park Jihu, and Lomon, all confirming season 2 and thanking fans for their continued support. As of now, there is no official release date for the season, but it’s expected to make a return either late in 2023 or early in 2024.

(featured image: Netflix)

