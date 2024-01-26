Skip to main content

‘Zenless Zone Zero’ Takes Us Back to Hoyoverse

By Jan 26th, 2024, 12:48 pm
Grace, Ben, Anton, and Koleda from Zenless Zone Zero.

Hoyoverse, the creator of the hit gacha games Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail, is about to release Zenless Zone Zero. If you’ve played the other Hoyoverse games, the trailer is already referencing their older games in this new hack-and-slash take on the genre.

Zenless Zone Zero will take place in a world named New Eridu, the last city that has survived the apocalypse. Humanity has mostly been wiped out by the Hollows—the cause of monsters appearing in the world. As a Proxy, players will be guiding those who explore the Hollows.

Although it was announced in 2022, Zenless Zone Zero was finally confirmed to launch in 2024. There is no set release date announced by Hoyoverse yet, but there are already several characters that are confirmed to launch when the game goes live.

Confirmed characters in Zenless Zone Zero

Belle and Wise are the two Proxies you can choose from at the start of the game. Another character, Soldier 11, is from an unconfirmed faction. Excluding the two Proxies and Soldier 11, there are currently four factions in Zenless Zone Zero, and these characters are also confirmed to be playable in the near future.

CharacterFaction
Grace HowardBelobog Heavy Industries
Ben BiggerBelobog Heavy Industries
Anton IvanovBelobog Heavy Industries
Koleda BelobogBelobog Heavy Industries
Ellen JoeVictoria Housekeeping Co.
AlexandrinaVictoria Housekeeping Co.
Von LycaonVictoria Housekeeping Co.
Corin WickesVictoria Housekeeping Co.
Nekomiya ManaGentle House AKA Cunning Hares
Billy KidGentle House AKA Cunning Hares
Nicole DemaraGentle House AKA Cunning Hares
Anby DemaraGentle House AKA Cunning Hares
Hoshimi MiyabiSection 6
SoukakuSection 6

Like other Hoyoverse games, Zenless Zone Zero will be available on iOS, Android, and Microsoft Windows. The game is also anticipated to launch on other consoles, but Hoyoverse has not given confirmation of this yet.

(featured image: Hoyoverse)

