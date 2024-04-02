Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 3 is officially confirmed to be in the works, because we all apparently haven’t learned our lesson.

No, seriously, why on Earth is anyone giving a platform to this hacky garbage of a trend and to creative black holes like Rhys Frake-Waterfield instead of propping up genuinely good movies made by actual filmmakers? That the best thing anyone could say about Blood and Honey 2 was that it was arguably better than the original abysmal Blood and Honey is just the latest proof that we have a foul, foul thing among us.

Anyway, you all know the drill by now; Blood and Honey 3 is going to be even bigger than Blood and Honey 2, introducing more and more horror-reimagined (insofar as there’s any imagination here) public-domain characters that will try very hard to ruin your childhood, but will mostly just show up as gore-soaked nothing-burgers in this latest round of soulless glut from Jagged Edge Productions.

So, when exactly does Blood and Honey 3 hit theaters? (Just so we all know when to skip a trip to cinemas.)

Is there a release date for Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 3?

At the time of writing, there’s no release date for Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 3, and if there’s justice to be spared in this world, there never will be one. I’m under no illusion that it’s inevitable, of course, and I do find that genuinely depressing.

Movies like the Blood and Honey films—or anything coming out of Frake-Waterfield’s slop factory, for that matter—really aren’t worth having any sizeable contempt for, but the sheer degree of intellectual dishonesty that’s enabling this whole enterprise at this level is bordering on hazardous to one’s soul.

With any luck, the Poohniverse films will stop plaguing cinemas and will instead go straight to YouTube where they belong.

(featured image: Jagged Edge Productions)

