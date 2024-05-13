‘The Mandalorian and Grogu’ Adds a Sci-Fi Icon to the Cast

What’s better than a movie about Din Djarin and Grogu? Adding Ellen Ripley into the fold. At least, for me, there is nothing better than having Sigourney Weaver pop up in something that I love because she is the ultimate queen in my eyes. Now, she is joining Star Wars!

Recommended Videos

As of right now, Weaver’s character has not been announced, but it is exciting to see her tackle another space adventure. Weaver, who became a household name as Ellen Ripley in the Alien franchise, has been playing iconic female characters for years. Showing her comedic acting chops in movies like Ghostbusters and Working Girl and then kicking ass as Ripley has made her one of those actresses that fans just love to see.

That’s why getting to see her take on Star Wars has me so excited! After the third season of The Mandalorian, news broke that the next installment of Din Djarin’s (Pedro Pascal) story would be told as a film. What that means for the series and whether we’ll see a season 4, we do not yet know. Maybe we will get more of Bo-Katan’s (Katee Sackoff) storyline if the show continues, but for now, all eyes are on The Mandalorian and Grogu with Weaver in tow.

Weaver’s Ripley is one of the iconic examples of a Final Girl (a trope to explain the woman who ends up surviving a horror movie). If she can bring that horror energy to Star Wars? That’d be epic. But even if she isn’t playing a space badass again, it is just exciting to have news on a new Star Wars film.

It’s been a while since we’ve had a Star Wars movie

The last time a big Star Wars movie hit cinemas (that wasn’t a rerelease) was the 2019 film Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, a movie that many did not like. It is odd to go this many years in the Disney era without a new Star Wars movie for everyone to enjoy in theaters. As of right now, The Mandalorian and Grogu will be the first film since The Rise of Skywalker to go into production.

There are other movies on the horizon, like Daisy Ridley’s return to the franchise as Rey Skywalker in her own film. But outside of those, it has been quiet in the galaxy far, far away outside of the Disney+ era of shows.

Where this movie will take us is a mystery. The Mandalorian season 3 left Din without a clan but in a home with Grogu, the two happily together after returning to Mandalore. Will the movie just be their adventures on their own, or do Bo-Katan and the Armorer (Emily Swallow) need Din’s help? Whatever it is, I am interested to see where a Din and Grogu movie can take us. Hopefully, we will start to hear Grogu talking!

So news that Weaver is joining the film is a pretty big deal and will make any Star Wars fan (or Alien fan) excited.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more