Winnie the Pooh Gets a Terrifying Makeover in ‘Blood and Honey’

Remember the days where Winnie and Piglet weren’t on a murderous rampage? Well, the days of them being cute animals that talk are Gone with a capital G! Just like your marbles upon realizing there’s a slasher film featuring these characters, and it’s called Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, we’re allowed to have fun even when the horror film has a ridiculous premise. Horror is allowed to be contemplative or silly, there’s no hard rule.

What exactly is Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey about? Does Christopher Robin make an appearance? Is this a low budget affair? Should your expectations maybe not be skyscraper high? I’m here to tell you everything you may want to know about this new slasher.

What is Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey about?

“It follows Pooh and Piglet who have now become feral and bloodthirsty murderers and embark on a murderous rampage as they terrorize a group of young university women and an adult Christopher Robin when he returns to the Hundred Acre Wood five years later after leaving for college.” – Altitude Film Distribution

Thumbs up if you’re able to sit through Winnie the Pooh and Piglet killing a bunch of people in very explicit ways, not to mention “ruin” many people’s childhoods in a very dramatic fashion. Please keep in mind this film is billed as a horror retelling of the original story by A.A. Milne and and artist E.H. Shepard.

How can I watch Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey?

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey was given a limited theatrical release in the U.S. (despite getting a worldwide release) on February 15. Keep your eyes peeled for whether your local theater(s) will make it available to watch. And if you’re in the UK, then you can surely brag that it’s a British independent film!

There’s currently no digital release date for Blood and Honey, but the Blu-ray is currently scheduled for an April release.

Who’s in it?

The cast doesn’t consist of any majorly famous UK actors and none of these individuals even have a Wikipedia page. Of course, having a lower budget and lesser-known actors shouldn’t stop you from enjoying this slasher from your nightmares:

Nikolai Leon as Christopher Robin

Craig David Dowsett as Pooh Bear

Chris Cordell as Piglet

Maria Taylor as Maria

Natasha Rose Mills as Jess

Amber Doig-Thorne as Alice

Danielle Ronald as Zoe

Natasha Tosini as Lara

Paula Coiz as Mary Robin

May Kelly as Tina

Richard D. Myers as Logan

Simon Ellis as Tucker

Jase Rivers as John

Marcus Massey as Colt

Danielle Scott as Charlene

Mark Haldor as Scott

Where was it filmed?

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey was filmed in East Sussex, England, specifically in Ashdown Forest. It’s Rhys Frake Waterfield’s directorial debut and if this becomes a low budget hit then it’ll be a nice success for this newbie director.

