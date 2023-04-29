The first ever animated Avatar: The Last Airbender film is starting to take shape, and even recently set a date for when it will hit theaters. The Avatar: The Last Airbender franchise has remained popular among fans since the original TV series aired on Nickelodeon from 2005 – 2008. However, recently it has been experiencing a significant resurgence. After almost a decade with no new Avatar: The Last Airbender film or TV projects, the franchise is set to get a live-action Netflix series and an animated theatrical film within the next two to three years.

The animated film is set to be the first in a series of films based on the Avatar: The Last Airbender series. At least one film is expected to continue the story of the show’s original gang, including Aang, Katara, and Sokka. However, it is believed the other two films will take place elsewhere in the vast world and history of Avatar: The Last Airbender. Since the show’s conclusion in 2008, the only direct continuation came in the form of the sequel series, Avatar: The Legend of Korra. However, the series takes place 70 years after the events of Avatar: The Last Airbender and largely follows the next generation instead of the original gang.

While there have been canon comic books to continue the story, many fans have still been waiting for a TV series or film that would catch up with Aang and his crew after the events of Avatar: The Last Airbender. Now, the upcoming Avatar: The Last Airbender animated film promises to do just this and will mark the first theatrical film in the franchise in 15 years. Given that the last film in the franchise was M. Night Shyamalan’s infamous live-action remake, The Last Airbender, many are hoping this animated film can reestablish the franchise’s film reputation. Here’s everything we know about the film so far.

Avatar: The Last Airbender movie release date

On April 27, 2023, as part of the events at CinemaCon 2023, Paramount confirmed that the first animated Avatar: The Last Airbender film will hit theaters on October 10, 2025. The official Avatar: The Last Airbender Instagram page also confirmed the news.

Avatar: The Last Airbender movie cast & crew

So far, no casting has been confirmed for the Avatar: The Last Airbender 2025 movie. As a result, it is unclear if the voices will be recast or if the film may bring back some of the voice actors from the original Avatar: The Last Airbender series. Most of the original actors would be around the right age now to play the adult versions of their characters. However, Zach Tyler Eisen, who voiced Aang, hasn’t voice-acted in 15 years. Meanwhile, other original stars like Mae Whitman, Michaela Jill Murphy, and Jack De Sana are still active in the industry but may have scheduling conflicts due to other projects.

The likeliest star to return would be Dante Basco as the voice of Zuko, given that he has remained very devoted to the franchise after all these years and even co-hosts the Avatar: Braving the Elements podcast. While insiders claim he’s already set to return for the film, his casting hasn’t been officially confirmed yet. Hence, it’s still too early to say who may or may not return for the movie.

Lauren Montgomery, who worked on the original series will direct the new new 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' animated film, bringing the legacy of 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' to the big screen. #CinemaCon2023 pic.twitter.com/Fy9WWs3kDA — Geeks of Color (@GeeksOfColor) April 27, 2023

However, much of the Avatar: The Last Airbender movie crew has been confirmed. The original series creators, Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, are involved in the film as producers. Meanwhile, Eric Coleman, who served as a supervisor for the original series, has also joined the crew as a producer. Heading the film as director is Lauren Montgomery, who served as a storyboard artist for Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Avatar: The Last Airbender movie plot

(Nickelodeon)

Very few plot details have been confirmed for the Avatar: The Last Airbender movie. However, as reported by Screen Rant during CinemaCon, it was revealed that the characters will be in their 30s in the film. Meanwhile, Aang, Katara, Sokka, Zuko, and Toph have all been confirmed to be appearing. Hence, it seems that at least 20 years will have passed between the events of the show and the movie.

Other than the timeline, though, no plot points were confirmed, and It’s unclear what adventure the gang will find themselves on. However, there are always restless nations, leaders, factions, and uprisings to occupy team Avatar, as seen in the original series and Avatar: The Legend of Korra. There is also a lot of ground to cover between Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra. For example, Zuko finding his mother, Azula escaping prison, Aang and Katara marrying and having kids, and Toph creating a metal bending academy are all referenced as past events in The Legend of Korra and would be fair game for the movie. Only time will tell where the film will ultimately find the original gang, though.

(featured image: Paramount Animation / Nickelodeon)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]