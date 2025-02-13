Is there a ‘Wicked’ Peacock release date?

Universal Pictures is leaving fans hanging, as it’s been nearly three months since Wicked‘s premiere and yet, it still hasn’t made its way to streaming. So for those counting down the days until they can belt “Defying Gravity” from the comfort of their living rooms, when can we expect Wicked to land on Peacock?

Amid a flurry of awards season buzz and much critical praise for its leading actresses, Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, Wicked has remained firmly in the public consciousness since its theatrical debut in November 2024—and for all the right reasons. On top of becoming an all-out social media phenomenon, the musical was a commercial hit for Universal, grossing well over $700 million at the global box office.

Unsurprisingly, its success means Wicked‘s distributors are going to keep the film in theaters for as long as humanly possible, well beyond its usual 45-day window. So although it feels like we’ve waited a lifetime for the movie to arrive on streaming, it could be awhile yet until we get to watch Glinda and Elphaba dancing through life—at home. It’s a choice!

Wicked‘s streaming future remains uncertain, but reports claim Universal is eyeing a spring release

At the time of writing, Wicked has yet to receive an official release date on streaming, but don’t fret! According to The Direct and Decider, the Broadway adaptation will likely be heading to NBC Universal’s streaming platform, Peacock, in mid-March. Regardless, it feels like Universal is being intentionally vague about Wicked‘s streaming debut, so I’m willing to bet that the studio is looking to take advantage of the film’s Oscar buzz following the ceremony on March 2 (for which it earned 10 nominations).

It’s worth noting that Wicked is currently available to rent or buy on Amazon Prime Video, Fandango at Home, and Apple TV, as well as Blu-Ray and DVD, for those Broadway girlies who simply can’t wait to return to Shiz. In any case, here’s hoping we receive more news soon about Wicked‘s streaming prospects soon.

