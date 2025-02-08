The Ladies With the Most Oscar Nods in 2025: How to stream their latest films for free

With the 97th Annual Academy Awards underway on Sunday, March 2, now would be the perfect time to give the ladies their flowers. In case you missed some of the most iconic films that premiered earlier this year, with some of the most talented women, now is your chance to watch these films before the award show airs on ABC.

Recommended Videos

There were so many incredible films this year featuring phenomenal leading women who deserve to be highlighted, from Cynthia Erivo, Demi Moore, Karla Sofía Gascón, and many more, keep on reading to see how you can watch the incredible films these ladies were in.

Wicked

Streaming: Amazon Prime Video – Offers a free trial for new subscribers.

Oscar Nominations –

2025 Performance by an actress in a leading role – Cynthia Erivo

– Cynthia Erivo 2025 Performance by an actress in a supporting role – Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo star in the film adaption of the 2003 Broadway musical Wicked. The film will make you laugh, sing, and cry all at once, it’s definitely a must watch if you’re looking to feel inspired.

Emilia Pérez

Streaming: Netflix

Oscar Nominations –

2025 Performance by an actress in a leading role – Karla Sofía Gascón

– Karla Sofía Gascón 2025 Performance by an actress in a supporting role – Zoe Saldaña

Emilia Pérez tells the story of a Mexican lawyer who is offered an unusual job to help a notorious cartel boss retire and transition into living as a woman, fulfilling a long-held desire. The film features Karla Sofía Gascón, as Emilia Pérez, and Zoe Saldaña as Rita Mora Castro.

The Substance

Streaming: Amazon Prime Video – Offers a free trial for new subscribers.

Oscar Nominations –

2025 Performance by an actress in a leading role – Demi Moore

Demi Moore portrays Elizabeth Sparkle, a renowned aerobics performer who was fired on her 50th birthday, but things take a turn when she is offered a substance that elevates her aerobic abilities.

Anora

Streaming: Amazon Prime Video – Offers a free trial for new subscribers.

Oscar Nominations –

2025 Performance by an actress in a leading role – Mikey Madison

Mikey Madison, starring as Anora meets and marries the son of an oligarch. But her fairytale dreams are crushed once his parents in Russia find out about the marriage. They make their way to New York City, where the couple lives, to get the marriage annulled.

I’m Still Here

Streaming: Apple TV+ – Offers a free trial for new subscribers.

Oscar Nominations –

2025 Performance by an actress in a leading role – Fernanda Torres

I’m Still Here tells the story of Eunice Paiva, who is on the search for her husband, former PTB deputy Rubens Paiva, but untold truths are discovered in the process, making things rocky for her and her family.

A Complete Unknown

Streaming: Amazon Prime Video – Offers a free trial for new subscribers.

Oscar Nominations –

2025 Performance by an actress in a supporting role – Monica Barbero

A Complete Unknown follows the rise of musician Bob Dylan (Timothee Chalamet). The story follows him during the start of his career, where he met other famous musicians such as Joan Baez (Monica Barbero), who was a romantic interest to Bob Dylan in the film.

The Brutalist

Streaming: Amazon Prime Video – Offers a free trial for new subscribers.

Oscar Nominations –

2025 Performance by an actress in a supporting role – Felicity Jones

The Brutalist follows the story of an architect who comes to America to escape postwar Europe to rebuild his life, career, and marriage with his wife, Erzsébet Tóth (Felicity Jones). He finds himself in Pennsylvania where an industrialist recognizes him for his talents.

Conclave

Streaming: Amazon Prime Video – Offers a free trial for new subscribers.

Oscar Nominations –

2025 Performance by an actress in a supporting role – Isabella Rossellini

Conclave follows the story of Cardinal Lawrence, who is participating in the selection of a new pope. But things unfold in the process where he discovers a trail of deep secrets that could change the Roman Catholic Church forever. Isabella Rossellini stars as Sister Agnes in the film.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy