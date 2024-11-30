A fan predicted Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande would star in ‘Wicked’ YEARS before casting was announced

This person just might be psychic.

When Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande were announced as Wicked‘s Elphaba and Galinda, respectively, they were met with mixed reactions. Grande, especially, received criticism, with people doubtful she could pull off the role. The singer acknowledged the criticisms and said she understood the skepticism, especially from people who only know her from songs such as “7 Rings.”

However, there appears to be one fan who has always believed Grande and Erivo would be perfect for Wicked.

Did a fan prophesize Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande’s casting in Wicked?

In 2019, several outlets reported that Broadway’s favorite musical Wicked would be getting a film adaptation. In response to the news, X (then still known as Twitter) user Isaiah Biggs quote-tweeted a tweet with a personal dream cast.

The tweet was simple: “Cynthia Erivo for Elphaba. Ariana for Galinda. You’re welcome.”

Cynthia Erivo for Elphaba. Ariana for Galinda. You’re welcome. https://t.co/BCbjfwLNaz — Isaiah Biggs (@theisaiahbiggs) February 8, 2019

In 2019, the tweet flew under the radar. However, following the release of Wicked and the international acclaim the film has received, Biggs’ post has resurfaced. Many expressed their shock at how spot-on the guess was, with many joking Biggs must have already known beforehand. Others commented that Biggs MUST be a wizard, because how else could the post have predicted this so accurately?

NO WIZARD THAT THERE IS OR WAS??????? — cierra ??‍♀️ (@hiloycie) November 27, 2024

Since the post was rediscovered, some have taken the opportunity to ask Biggs about other artists and what their futures may hold. Just how great is Biggs’ power?

girl please please please manifest sabrina carpenter on the live action adaptation of tangled pic.twitter.com/prnFJZeMqW — eros ★ (@bedchemyst) November 28, 2024

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo earn massive praise for Wicked performance

Despite the initial criticism, Grande and Erivo proved doubters wrong and earned praise for embodying Galinda and Elphaba perfectly. Before the film was released worldwide, critics praised the two for their singing and acting, while director John M. Chu garnered applause for his solid direction.

Grande, who received the most flak for her casting, is being hailed as the perfect Galinda. She showcased her Broadway past perfectly and digested the personality of Galinda amazingly. Her wit, comedic timing, and singing were scene-stealing.

Erivo amassed love for her rendition of “Defying Gravity,” with some OG Wicked fans stating her version of the iconic song is their favorite. Her acting skills perfectly showcased how deep of a character Elphaba truly is.

#Wicked rocks, kids. Galinda is the role Ariana Grande was born to play. Perfectly suited and genuinely a hilarious, scene-stealing performance. Cynthia Erivo's heavenly vocals allow her to make Elphaba her own. The team of artisans assembled by Jon M. Chu all put their signature… pic.twitter.com/OIXi9bnFZz — Clayton Davis (@ByClaytonDavis) October 30, 2024

Wicked Part 2 will be released on November 21, 2025. OG Wicked fans, let’s not spoil what happens next, please!

