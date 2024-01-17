Is There a ‘Tokyo Revengers’ Season 4 Release Date? Answered

Tokyo Revengers season 3 ended on a tragic cliffhanger. During Tenjiku and Toman’s confrontation, Kisaki finally had enough and killed Izana. Although Izana served as an antagonist, his death wasn’t any less tragic for fans.

He was still Mikey’s brother. Even if he went down a darker path, it was hinted that Mikey held out hope for his half-brother. The only redeeming part about the ending of Tokyo Revengers season 3 was that Kisaki was killed. His death wasn’t anything grand or painful. Kisaki just got hit by an incoming truck like an insignificant bug.

But this means that Takemichi finally saved Hinata, who would end up dying because of Kisaki. This means that his mission is complete, and if Takemichi goes back to his original timeline, which is 12 years into the future, Hinata and everyone else he became friends with should be alive. So when will we see what happens?

Tokyo Revengers hasn’t yet been confirmed for another season. Season 3 ended in late 2023 with the Tenjiku Arc of the manga, and a fourth season has not been hinted at, so we even if it does eventually arrive, there’s no release date yet.

What would Tokyo Revengers season 4 be about?

Chapter 278, the last chapter of the Tokyo Revengers manga, came out in 2022. The manga’s unexpected and shocking conclusion drew many reactions from manga readers, including complaints about series creator Ken Wakui’s decision to end the manga the way he did.

Nevertheless, anime fans are still eager to see each chapter adapted into the anime. In a story about delinquents and gangs, there are more deaths to be had than Baji and Izana. The fourth season is likely to continue with the Three Deities Arc of the manga, which would bring Takemichi ten years back into the past after shaking Mikey’s hand.

(featured image: Liden Films)

