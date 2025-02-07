Is there a ‘The Woman In Cabin 10’ Netflix release date?

“There’s nothing more relaxing than a cruise—unless you happen to witness a murder.”

Based on the bestselling novel by Ruth Ware about a deadly cruise, the upcoming Netflix film The Woman in Cabin 10 stars two-time Academy Award-nominated actress Keira Knightly and Emmy Award-winning actor Guy Pearce. The film is directed by Simon Stone, best known for his work in theater, who co-wrote the script with Joe Shrapnel and Anna Waterhouse.

“While on a luxury cruise for a travel assignment, a journalist witnesses a passenger tossed overboard late one night, only to be told that she must have dreamed it, as all passengers are accounted for,” reads the logline from Netflix’s Tudum fan website. “Despite not being believed by anyone onboard, she continues to look for answers, putting her own life in danger.”

When will Netflix release The Woman in Cabin 10?

So far, we know that the film will arrive on the streaming service in Fall 2025. However, Netflix has yet to announce a specific date.

Who has been cast in Netflix’s The Woman in Cabin 10?

It’s the revenge of the Brits! I’m excited to embark on this deadly cruise because of its all-star British cast. Not only will The Woman in Cabin 10 feature British heavyweights Keira Knightley (Pride and Prejudice, The Imitation Game) and Guy Pearce (L.A. Confidential, Memento) in its leading roles, but the film’s supporting roles are also being played by some fan-favorite Brits from TV, including the sexy David Ajala (Star Trek: Discovery, The Dark Knight), TVA badass Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Loki, Misbehaviour), and style icon Kaya Scodelario (The Gentlemen, Skins).

Also appearing in the new Netflix thriller as the cruise’s fateful passengers are:

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso, The Fall Guy)

Gitte Witt (Cadaver, The Sleepwalker)

Art Malik (The Little Mermaid, Disclaimer)

Daniel Ings (The Gentlemen, Lovesick)

David Morrissey (The Walking Dead, Sherwood)

Christopher Rygh (Vikings: Valhalla, The Head Hunter)

Paul Kaye (The Stranger, Game of Thrones)

Lisa Loven Kongsli (Force Majeure)

John Macmillan (House of the Dragon, The Burning Girls)

Pippa Bennett-Warner (Gangs of London, Chloe)

Ayọ̀ Owóyẹmi-Peters (People, Places & Things on London’s West End)

