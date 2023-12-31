This Underused MCU Character Should Replace Kang the Conqueror

Now that Marvel and Disney have fired Jonathan Majors from his role as Kang the Conqueror (and his many variants), the studio must pivot their plans for the future of the MCU. The studio has two options: recast Kang or pick another Marvel villain to topline the Multiverse Saga.

And while the upcoming Avengers film Avengers: The Kang Dynasty has been retitled to simply Avengers 5, there is a way to salvage Kang as a character. Season 2 of Loki offers an elegant solution to Marvel’s Kang quandary: cast Ravonna Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) as the new Kang.

In season two of Loki, we learn that Ravonna used to rule the universe by He Who Remains’ side. Miss Minutes reveals that Ravonna commanded troops in the multiversal war. After HWR took control, he booted Ravonna to the TVA and wiped her memory. Ravonna has a long and complicated romantic history with Kang in the comics. She sacrifices herself to save him and ends up in a coma. She later killed Kang for focusing more on defeating the Avengers and conquering the universe than trying to save her.

So why not reveal Ravonna as a secret Kang variant? She’s just as capable, ruthless, and mercenary as Kang. Loki spends a lot of time on the relationship between Loki and Sylvie, two variants of the same character who challenge and complement one another. Why can’t the same be true of Ravonna and HWR? Mbatha-Raw is a charismatic and compelling actress who is more than up to the challenge.

Which brings me to my next point. Loki the series has never really known what to do with Ravonna. She’s mostly used to move the plot along and is mostly wasted in season 2. Even when she goes rogue and tries to take over the TVA (murdering a slew of employees in gruesome fashion), her story is still demoted in favor of the impending time loop collapse. Ravonna is pruned and lands in the Void, where she is approached by Alioth. Since we’ve seen characters escape the Void before, it’s easy to imagine Ravonna doing the same and returning to the Citadel at the End of Time.

Elevating Ravonna Renslayer to the MCU’s Big Bad would be a great use of Mbatha-Raw’s talents. And it would be a welcome change of pace for Marvel.

