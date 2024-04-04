Let’s Fly! ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Season 5 Is Available Now

Star Trek: Discovery’s final season has officially taken flight. Sonequa Martin-Green returns as Captain Michael Burnham, and she’s joined by Doug Jones’ Saru, Anthony Rapp’s Lt. Commander Paul Stamets, Wilson Cruz’s Dr. Hugh Culber, Blu del Barrio’s Adira, David Ajala’s Cleveland Booker, Callum Keith’s Rennie Rayner, and Mary Wiseman’s Lt. Sylvia Tilly.

Recommended Videos

Star Trek: Discovery season 5 is available now on Paramount+ in both the U.S. and the U.K. (The most basic Paramount+ plan costs $5.99 in the U.S. and £6.99 in the U.K.). The first two episodes have been released as part of a celebratory premiere, and the new season certainly begins with a bang. Though Michael is still reeling from Booker’s departure, she and the crew of the Discovery are soon sent on a classified mission—a red directive—to track down a previously missing Romulan science vessel, which was last seen 800 years ago. But Star Fleet isn’t the only one looking for the Romulan ship (and whatever it contains), and soon enough, all hell breaks loose.

Star Trek: Discovery season 5 will have a total of 10 episodes—this is shorter than previous seasons of Star Trek: Discovery, which have all had between 13-15 episodes, but it is more in line with other modern Star Trek episode counts, like Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. New episodes will be released individually on Thursdays from now on. The finale will be available to watch on May 30. The episode titles and release dates for Star Trek: Discovery’s final season are as follows:

“Red Directive”—April 4 “Under the Twin Moons”—April 4 “Jinaal”—April 11 “Face the Strange”—April 18 “Mirrors”—April 25 “Whistlespeak”—May 2 “Erigah”—May 9 “Labyrinths”—May 16 “Lagrange Point”—May 23 “Life, Itself”—May 30

If you’re in need of a recap before diving into Discovery season 5, Whoopi Goldberg is here to help. Watch the video, below.

So, are you ready to say goodbye to the crew of the Discovery?

(featured image: Paramount+)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more