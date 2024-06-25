‘Sweet Magnolias’ Season 4 Is Inching Closer to a Release Date

In the wake of last year’s Hollywood labor strikes, Netflix renewed Sweet Magnolias for a fourth season. Though this meant that production on season 4 suffered a significant delay, there’s hope on the horizon now, as a recent update brings us ever closer to a release date.

Based on the books by Sherryl Woods, Sweet Magnolias follows childhood best friends Dana Sue (Brooke Elliot), Maddie Townsend (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), and Helen Decatur (Heather Headley) as they navigate parenthood, romance, heartbreak, and thriving careers in the small but welcoming town of Serenity. The show’s season 4 renewal was reportedly never in question, as it draws a massive audience—much like Netflix’s other adapted small-town drama, Virgin River, does—and Sweet Magnolias’ future was officially announced on October 19, 2023, three months after season 3 originally premiered on Netflix.

On May 30, 2024, it was revealed that filming had officially wrapped on Sweet Magnolias season 4 and that the show was now in post-production. Notably, however, Sweet Magnolias was left off of Netflix’s 2024 release slate, indicating that the upcoming season is likely to premiere on the streaming service in early 2025. Season 2, for instance, premiered in February 2022, so it’s possible that Netflix will be eyeing a similar release window this time around.

Though very little has been revealed about the upcoming season so far, we do know that the first episode will be titled “The Other Side of the Veil.” We also know that one new cast member has been announced, as Kamarion Miller will portray a character called Carter Glass in a recurring role.

Alongside Sweet Magnolias’ main trio, most of the ensemble cast is confirmed or expected to return as well, including Justin Bruening as Cal Maddox, Anneliese Judge as Annie Sullivan, Caroline Lagerfelt as Paula Vreeland, Logan Allan as Kyle Townsend, Carson Rowland as Ty Townsend, Jamie Lynn Spears as Noreen Fitzgibbons, Brandon Quinn as Ronnie Sullivan, Frank Oakley as Harlan Bixby, Dion Johnstone as Eric Whitley, Shawn Passwaters as Dr. Howie Young, Chris Medlin as Isaac Downey, Brittany L. Smith as Peggy Martin, and Tracey Bonner as Pastor June.

Don’t worry, the new season will be here before you know it!

