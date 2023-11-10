The Sweet Magnolias Are Coming Back for a Fourth Season

Serenity’s favorite friends are coming back for a fourth season. Netflix has officially renewed Sweet Magnolias, the hit feel-good romantic drama based on the eponymous books by Sherryl Woods.

The news was revealed on October 19, 2023, three months after Sweet Magnolias’ third season dropped on Netflix. It’s been revealed that the renewal was never in question, however—according to Deadline, “The delay in the announcement was due to logistics, including the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, but the pickup was never in doubt as the series continues to draw large, passionate female audiences. Across its three seasons to date, Sweet Magnolias has been in the Global Top 10 for 10 weeks in over 60 countries, with the most recent third season debuting at No. 1.”

So, now that we know we’ll be returning to Serenity, what might a fourth season have in store?

When will Sweet Magnolias season 4 release?

There’s currently no clear release date. With the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes having only just concluded, it may take a while before Sweet Magnolias season 4 goes into production. Season 1 was released in May 2020, season 2 dropped in February 2022, and season 3 released in July 2023. On average, it takes about a year and a half to produce a new season of Sweet Magnolias, so we’d expect season 4 to drop at the earliest in late 2024 or otherwise early 2025.

It has been confirmed that Sweet Magnolias season 4 will also have a total of 10 episodes. Sheryl J. Anders will return as showrunner and executive producer.

Which cast members will return for Sweet Magnolias season 4?

Based on the events of the Sweet Magnolias season 3 finale, we’d expect these cast members to return:

JoAnna Garcia Swisher as Maddie Townsend

as Maddie Townsend Brooke Elliott as Dana Sue Sullivan

as Dana Sue Sullivan Heather Headley as Helen Decatur

as Helen Decatur Justin Bruening as Cal Maddox

as Cal Maddox Brandon Quinn as Ronnie Sullivan

as Ronnie Sullivan Chris Klein as Bill Townsend

as Bill Townsend Jamie Lynn Spears as Noreen Fitzgibbons

as Noreen Fitzgibbons Dion Johnstone as Erik Whitley

as Erik Whitley Chris Medlin as Isaac Downey

as Isaac Downey Carson Rowland as Tyler “Ty” Townsend

as Tyler “Ty” Townsend Logan Allen as Kyle Townsend

as Kyle Townsend Ella Grace Helton as Katie Townsend

as Katie Townsend Anneliese Judge as Annie Sullivan

We’d also expect Hunter Burke to return as Trotter, Frank Oakley III to come back as Harlan, Brittany L Smith to reprise her role as Peggy, Tracey Bonner to return as Pastor June, Artemis to come back as Lily, Harlan Drum to reprise her role as CeCe, Nikki Estridge to come back as Genevieve and Caroline Lagerfelt to return as Maddie’s mother, Paula.

We’ve probably seen the last of Ronnie’s sister, Kathy (Wynn Everett), now she’s finally decided to leave Ronnie and Dana Sue alone, and it remains to be seen whether the Lewis family will return now that they’ve moved away from Serenity.

What will Sweet Mangolias season 4 be about?

Unlike seasons 1 and 2, Sweet Mangolias‘ third season didn’t end on a whopping cliffhanger. Instead, Ronnie and Dana Sue celebrated their vow renewal, Helen and Ryan’s relationship ended for good, and Maddie has decided to work on a book with her daughter and mother, the latter of whom is moving away to be with her new beau, Jimmy. Dana Sue’s daughter Annie, meanwhile, finally broke up with Jackson, and she and Maddie’s son Tyler seem to be headed towards romance, too.

There are plenty of other narrative threads and relationships to explore in Sweet Magnolias season 4, like Noreen and Isaac’s friendship, Isaac’s relationship with his biological father, Bill Townsend, and Maddie’s ongoing relationship with Cal. Will Helen and Erik be able to rekindle their romance at all? Does Helen still want a child?

You’ll have to wait to find out.

