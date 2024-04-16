Could Stray Kids’ Summer Plans Include New Music?

Stray Kids is, without a shadow of a doubt, one of the most prominent groups currently active on the K-pop scene.

The eight members of the group—Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N.—are collecting successes left and right, from their latest album, 5-Star, being five-million sales certified by the KMCA to being included in Time’s Next Generation Leaders list in 2023.

The group has a pretty packed schedule to look forward to this summer. They’ll be taking the stage at several music festivals, from I-Days in Milan to BST Hyde Park in London in July to Lollapalooza in Chicago in August.

And of course, with all these performances—which are guaranteed to be larger-than-life—lined up, there’s only one thing STAYs are wondering—whether or not there might be a comeback lurking just below the surface, waiting to be announced and promoted throughout the summer.

Are Stray Kids making a comeback in the summer of 2024?

The official answer is that nothing has been announced yet, and so nothing is certain. Then again, there are definitely signs that all point to the group gearing up for a summer comeback.

Their schedule for the upcoming months is the first clue. They’re set to perform twice at the I-Days festival in Milan, Italy, something that had pretty much all European STAYs in a frenzy, and then they’ll be at the BST Hyde Park in London. Let’s not forget that all these appearances are going to be their debut appearances at each event, just like the one set for August at Lollapalooza. So, logically speaking, there are no better stages on which to promote a potential new comeback.

Then there’s the fact that the group just casually dropped a new song on April 12, 2024. Sure, “WHY” was written as part of the score of the new Japanese drama Re: Revenge – In the End of Desire, so it’s a bit of a special case and different than a single would have been, but it’s still new music that might be the first hint at even more new music coming our way.

Finally, there are industry sources. While it’s always better to take this with a pinch of salt since they’re usually unconfirmed reports and might just be wishful gossip, it highlights how there are definitely whispers of a comeback hanging around the group. The K-pop news website Allkpop reports that Stray Kids should unveil their new album in the summer, and several fans have speculated that the perfect time for its release would be June so that fans have plenty of time to learn the lyrics that they’ll be shouting during the concerts in July and August.

Are you seeing Stray Kids in concert this summer?

(featured image: JYP Entertainment)

