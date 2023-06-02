‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Breaks From Tradition in More Ways Than One

After a five-year wait, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is finally here and is riveting fans with its gorgeous animation and heartfelt continuation of the story of Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) and his fellow Spider-People. Meanwhile, the film comes with the reassurance that there is still more to come for the Spider-Verse world. Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, which will serve as the second part of Across the Spider-Verse, is already slated to premiere in less than a year, on March 29, 2024. Sony originally greenlit a sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse just weeks before the film’s 2018 premiere. Then, in December 2021, it was announced that the sequel was too big to fit into one film and would be split into two parts.

As a result, most fans are likely to go into Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse expecting at least a little bit of a cliffhanger. Since this is only half of a larger story, things aren’t going to be wrapped up as neatly as they were by the end of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. However, the presence of a cliffhanger is also likely to heighten curiosity about the film’s post-credits scenes, which have become synonymous with superhero movies. So, does Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse leave fans with a little something extra to raise the hype for Beyond the Spider-Verse?

Does Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse have a post-credits scene?

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse breaks the mold of Marvel films by featuring no post-credits scenes. Once the credits start rolling, there is no more content, save for a promise that Morales will return in Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. This is in contrast to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which included a post-credits scene to tease the arrival of Spider-Man variant Miguel O’Hara (Oscar Isaac). While fans might be disappointed that Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse doesn’t establish a pattern of post-credits scenes for the film series, it actually makes sense for the film to forgo one.

Across the Spider-Verse doesn’t need to ambiguously tease a sequel or future stories because viewers already know that the story will be continuing. Additionally, since Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is going to be more like a Part 2 than an actual sequel, the film didn’t need to introduce any new plot points or twists to keep the story going. If Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse had included a post-credits scene, it really would’ve just been for the sake of having one instead of out of necessity.

Meanwhile, the ending of the film is so emotional and intense that viewers don’t need anything else to get them excited for the next film.

