Splitting the ‘Spider-Verse’ Sequel Into Two Parts Actually Makes Sense

Everyone’s excited for Miles Morales’s return in Sony’s Spider-Verse sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. It’s hard not to analyze the new trailer to find every Spider-Man and peek at Gwen’s universe, where we learn she protects trans kids.

Fans are ready for all things Spider-Verse. How can we not be? We were definitely disappointed to learn that the much anticipated Morales sequel was being delayed to 2023. However, audiences will be happy to finally see Shameik Moore returning as Miles Morales, Brian Tyree as Jefferson Davis, Hailee Steinfeld as Ghost-Spider, and Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker—as well as welcome the new additions to the Spider-Man cast, including Daniel Kaluuya as Spider-Punk and Oscar Isaac as Spider-Man 2099.

Why was Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse delayed?

Apparently, the sequel was delayed to split it into two parts, which makes sense.

This doesn’t feel like the usual part one-part two sequel cash grab that Hollywood likes to pull. We’re all familiar with disasters like Twilight: Breaking Dawn – Part I and Part II, or Divergent’s Allegiant Part I and Part II, the latter of which never came to pass because audiences were tired of dystopian cash cow movies. Unlike the aforementioned movies, Spider-Verse has plenty of source material.

Those familiar with the Spider-Verse comics know that there’s plenty of material to pull from. The Spider-Verse comic book universe has been going since 2015, and its popularity resulted in spinoff series like the Edge of the Spider-Verse titles. These are ending soon to make room for End of the Spider-Verse, the massive multi-title series that inspired Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Spider-Man: No Way Home. Of course they’d make more movies.

Does the second part of Across the Spider-Verse have a different title?

Well, the second Spider-Verse movie, Across the Spider-Verse, will be released on June 2, 2023. Now, this title is new since initially, Beyond the Spider-Verse was planned as the sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

But now the third Spider-Verse movie will be called Beyond the Spider-Verse. Little is known about this third movie, but we’re sure to learn more when the second one arrives this summer.

