The Biggest ‘Invincible’ Project Yet Is Gathering Strength as We Speak

We’ve just barely entered into the Invincible drought, and life just doesn’t feel the same without Mark Grayson’s otherworldly trauma to plunge into every Thursday.

Luckily, the voice actors have already called it a wrap in the booths for season three, so Invincible‘s next round of superpowered bloodshed could be here sooner than we think. But if all goes according to plan at Skybound Entertainment, fans will be able to dive into the Invincible universe in what might be the biggest way yet.

Skybound Entertainment has recruited over 30 gaming industry veterans to develop what they’re calling a triple-A video game with the Invincible IP, and they’re crowdfunding it as we speak.

It’s not yet clear what sort of game the in-house project—overseen by Invincible creator and Skybound founder Robert Kirkman no less—will manifest as. The IP’s commitment to storytelling would fit a campaign-heavy game well if the cards are played right but the wealth of heroes and villains in the universe would lend itself just as effectively to a multiplayer MOBA-esque experience.

Whatever the case, it’s certainly promising something more than the visual novels and Fortnite mods that have so far been the extent of Invincible‘s foray into gaming, and that’s cause for extreme curiosity.

It remains to be seen, however, if this Invincible game will truly be interested in being a game, or just a very well-polished piece of Invincible media that you happen to be able to interact with. Either way, I’ll be one of the first up to bat when the time comes, and I hope with all my heart that it’s more of the former than the latter.

