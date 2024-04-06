Episode 8 of ‘Invincible’ Season 2 Is Here, so Now Onto Episode 9 … Right?

I’m not even going to humor you with an opening riff on the eighth episode’s events here, because if you’ve been following Invincible in any observable capacity and are wondering about this, I advise you to get a few sticky notes to counteract your very apparent object permanence struggles.

Folks, there’s no episode nine of Invincible season two; the eighth episode was the season finale, so that’s the last we’ll be seeing of Mark Grayson and company for quite a while. It’s just as well, because it doesn’t seem like Mark wants anybody to look at him right now. After all, he just killed a man.

Granted, that man was Angstrom Levy, whose inadvertent transformation turned him quite violently against Mark and, by extension, Debbie and Oliver. No one, then, is harboring even an ounce of criticism towards Mark for slaughtering him with his bare hands. But for Mark, it only highlights just how far removed his life is from the lives of others. Indeed, even the best support systems in the world would have trouble relieving Mark of the reality of the world he walks in.

It’s also a world in which he couldn’t even bring himself to tell Eve how he feels, despite being urged to do so by her future self, a world where Omni-Man has slowly come into his humanity against all odds and a world that may not have much longer in this universe if the Viltrum Empire gets their way.

So no, there’s no episode nine of Invincible season two. When we return for season three, hopefully Mark will have proven his commitment to becoming better. He can wallow in his guilt all he wants, but at the end of the day, he’s going to be the deciding factor once Viltrum is on the scene. And what a scene it will be to witness.

(featured image: Prime Video)

