Tim Allen wears sunglasses at an outdoor event, smiling
Category:
TV

Despite Everything, Tim Allen Has a New Sitcom on the Way

Image of Michael Dawson
Michael Dawson
|
Published: Apr 15, 2024 11:40 am

Somehow, Tim Allen continues to find people in Hollywood who are willing to work with him. I guess that’s good news for Kat Dennings fans, though, as the two are going to star in a new sitcom titled Shifting Gears production.

Recommended Videos

Allen is best known by most for his iconic role as Buzz Lightyear in the Toy Story franchise, as well as Tim “The Tool Man” Taylor from Home Improvement, which ran from 1991–1999. However, he also has an atrocious history of offensive remarks and behavior. In recent years, he compared being a conservative in Hollywood to being a Jew in “1930s Germany.” He has also been accused by female costars of rude, unprofessional behavior. Pamela Anderson recently spoke out saying Allen exposed himself to her on her first of of filming on Home Improvement.

Yet here Allen is with a new sitcom, returning to ABC after having starred in “Last Man Standing” (2011), which ended in 2021 after six seasons on the network and three on Fox.

There is no official release date for Shifting Gears as of now. There is no official release date for the show right now but it is expected to come out sometime this year, most likely in the fall as part of the network’s 2024–2025 season. It will co-star Kat Dennings as Riley, estranged daughter to Allen’s Matt. The two have a rocky relationship and the show will see Riley and her kids move in with her dad after a divorce.

(featured image: Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images)

Post Tag:
Tim Allen
Author
Michael Dawson
Michael Dawson (he/they) writes about media criticism, race studies, intersectional feminism, and left-wing politics. He has experience writing for The Mary Sue, Cracked.com, Bunny Ears, Static Media, and The Crimson White. His Twitter can be found here: https://twitter.com/8bitStereo