Casey Wilson Accuses Tim Allen of Being Horribly Rude on ‘The Santa Clauses’ Set

Actress Casey Wilson has accused Tim Allen of being horribly rude to her while filming on the set of The Santa Clauses. The allegations are just the latest in a string of controversies Allen has been involved in.

Allen is best known for his numerous collaborations with Disney, especially on The Santa Clause and Toy Story franchises. He will be reprising his role as the voice of Buzz Lightyear soon for Toy Story 5 and recently reprised his role as Scott Calvin (a.k.a. Santa Claus) for season 2 of the spinoff series The Santa Clauses. However, given his numerous controversies, Disney’s endless investment in Allen’s career has been a bit perplexing.

Recently, Allen was accused by Pamela Anderson of flashing her on the set of Home Improvement, though he adamantly denied the allegations. It doesn’t appear there was any investigation into the incident, though. Allen also once compared being a conservative in America to being Jewish in Nazi Germany. Gina Carano was fired from the set of The Mandalorian for making the same offensive comparison, but it oddly went unnoticed when Allen did it. Now, Wilson has painted a disturbing picture of his alleged rudeness and arrogance while filming The Santa Clauses.

Casey Wilson slams Tim Allen’s behavior on The Santa Clauses set

(Disney+)

Wilson recently opened up about her experience on The Santa Clauses during her podcast with Danielle Schneider. She had a guest appearance on the show for the pilot episode but initially refrained from talking about Allen’s behavior due to one of her friends being a producer on the show and her children loving The Santa Clause and its sequels. According to Wilson, Allen was “such a b***h” on the set towards her and everyone else.

The pair were filming a scene in which Allen is entering a house as Santa Claus and is mistaken for a burglar by Wilson’s character. Between takes, Wilson says Allen walked up to a producer right in front of her and said, “You gotta tell her to stop stepping on my lines.” Even though she heard him, the producer then had to repeat the message to Wilson because Allen refused to speak to her when not filming. He allegedly wouldn’t even make eye contact with her. She also recounted how, as soon as filming was over, Allen stated, “Leaving,” and walked out without saying goodbye to anyone or picking up his Santa cap off the floor. Wilson stated it was an extremely “uncomfortable” situation.

Meanwhile, the rest of the cast and crew seemed accustomed to Allen’s rude behavior. She described them all as “walking on eggshells” around him and simply looking “frantic” while trying to avoid his ire. One crew member even remarked to Wilson, “You’re seeing him on a good day.” Allen has not yet responded to the allegations, and they have not been confirmed. However, if true, they are very troubling.

Unfortunately, accusations of rudeness against actors are fairly common, from Ashton Kutcher to Hugh Grant to Allen. Far too many actors think their celebrity status means they don’t have to treat others with basic respect. The way that Wilson described everyone tolerating Allen’s behavior also suggests he might be able to wield his star power to avoid consequences. While no celebrity should be acting in this manner, it’s especially bizarre that a man who never graduated past making silly Disney comedies thinks he’s so big that he can’t make eye contact with his co-stars.

Allen really got lucky that Disney has chosen to support his career, even though there are far more deserving talents out there. If Wilson’s allegations are true, it might be time for the studio to cut Allen off since he’s seemingly so ungrateful to be given his own Disney+ show.

(Via Yahoo Entertainment, featured image: Elyse Jankowski/Getty/Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]