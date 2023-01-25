Pamela Anderson Says Tim Allen Flashed Her on the ‘Home Improvement’ Set

Prior to the release of Pamela Anderson’s Netflix documentary (dropping on Jan 31), Vanity Fair published an excerpt from her memoir, Love Pamela, where she accused Tim Allen of flashing her.

According to Anderson, Allen flashed her in the hallway on the set of Home Improvement. “On the first day of filming, I walked out of my dressing room, and Tim was in the hallway in his robe,” Anderson said in her memoir. “He opened his robe and flashed me quickly—completely naked underneath. He said it was only fair, because he had seen me naked. Now we’re even. I laughed uncomfortably.”

“This true story is just one of many surreal and uncomfortable situations I learned to navigate,” Anderson continued in an email to Vanity Fair. “I have no ill will toward Tim. But like the rest, it should never have happened.”

Allen, via his publicist, released a statement to Vanity Fair denying the allegations. According to Allen, he would “never do that.” Anderson was 23 years old at the time of the incident.

Anderson is no stranger to incidents like this one, and she recounts them all in her memoir. Likewise, Anderson’s new Netflix documentary dropping later this month seems to be in response to Hulu’s Pam and Tommy. Anderson did not sign off on the production of that documentary, and the actress is reclaiming her voice in a big way through her own documentary and her book.

“I felt I need to tell my story, and I really couldn’t let anybody do it but me,” Anderson told The New York Times earlier this month.

(via Vanity Fair, featured image via Netflix)

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]