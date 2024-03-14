Is There a ‘Resident Alien’ Season 3 Release Date on Netflix?

Every now and again, a comic book screen adaptation comes along to remind us that not every such adaptation needs capes, explosions, and giant lasers in the sky; indeed, some of the best comic book stories tend to be a splash of genre fiction with the heartiest possible injection of personality.

Enter Resident Alien, the sci-fi comedy series about an alien who kills and impersonates a doctor, and who quickly abandons his initial objective of destroying the human race in favor of learning what it’s like to be human—a relatively impossible task only complicated further by the hurdle of figuring out how to be a medical professional for a species whose customs you’re still adapting to.

Forget the alien superpowers; it’s the relentlessly human core of Resident Alien that has captured the swath of hearts it has since it first premiered on Syfy back in early 2021, and it continues to healthily putter forward with its third season as we speak.

Speaking of which, when will plight number three of “Henry Vanderspeigle” introduce itself to that big red N that we all now seem to rely on for television?

When will season three of Resident Alien come to Netflix?

Based on Netflix’s relationship with Syfy (especially the fact that Netflix just picked up the first two seasons earlier this year), it’s safe to assume that season three will arrive on the streamer at some point. That said, since Netflix has a tendency to recruit out-of-house shows and seasons one year after their premieres, it means that—assuming Resident Alien’s third season does follow its first two seasons over to Netflix—we probably won’t see it until 2025 at the earliest, but there is no official release date yet.

At the moment, Resident Alien’s third season continues to air new episodes every Wednesday on Syfy, with the season finale scheduled for April 3, 2024.

