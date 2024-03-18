Netflix’s Reality Dating Crossover Returns This Summer

You may have forgotten all about Perfect Match, the Netflix reality dating series featuring cast members from the wider world of Netflix reality programming. Nick Lachey teased season 2 of the crossover series during the Love Is Blind season 6 reunion—but when can we see it?

Perfect Match is sort of a generic title for the series, which enlists single cast members from Love Is Blind, Too Hot To Handle, The Circle, and The Mole (recently rebooted for Netflix) and gives them a shot at love. It’s sort of like Netflix’s version of Bachelor in Paradise—singles need to be coupled up at the end of each week in order to stay at the souped-up villa for another round. There’s always a twist, of course, and like BiP, that twist involves introducing new singles to the mix. But on Perfect Match, the couple who proves themselves most compatible in that week’s challenge gets to go on a private date and decides which singles should be invited to the villa next—giving them a chance to meddle in their castmates’ love lives.

The first season of Perfect Match premiered in February 2023, but Netflix has been pretty quiet about the series since then. This month, during the Love Is Blind season 6 reunion, co-host Nick Lachey revealed that Perfect Match season 2 is on the way. It doesn’t have a specific release date just yet, but the second season will arrive sometime this summer. We also know a few of the singles who will vie for love in season 2 thanks to this post from Netflix featuring some of the most unhinged photo editing this side of Buckingham Palace:

Out of the pods and back on Netflix. Micah, Jess, and Izzy will be on the new season of Perfect Match! Coming this summer. pic.twitter.com/ztqJ3EdoGM — Netflix (@netflix) March 14, 2024 Micah and Izzy from Love Is Blind season 5 and Jess from Love Is Blind season 6 are the first cast members joining the new season of Perfect Match.

(featured image: Netflix)

