‘Chicago PD’ Season 11 Finale Confirms Hank Voight’s Status

Chicago P.D.’s season 11 finale premiered on Wednesday, May 22, bringing an end to an eventful season that saw fan favorite Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) exit the show in the final episode. Spiridakos outlined her wish to explore other opportunities as a reason to quit the police procedural drama.

Apart from Spiridakos’ departure from the TV series, another talking point for the fans was Voight’s (Jason Beghe) potential death in the last episode. In the lead-up to season 11, episode 13, titled “More,” Voight is kidnapped and tortured after getting drugged at a bar by merciless serial killer Frank Matson (Dennis Flanagan). Following this event, fans were speculating about Voight’s death, or even worse, about both Upton and Voight losing their lives at the hands of Matson after Upton’s attempt to rescue Voight.

However, while Voight is shown to be half-dead after enduring multiple stab wounds, Hailey does reach him in time, and the duo is able to take down Matson. While Upton ends up getting shot, she survives, and Voight kills Matson himself. While Upton is shown to leave for the airport towards the end of the episode before browsing for different jobs in FEMA, the FBI, and the DEA, it looks like Voight will continue to be a part of the show.

Back in March 2024, Jason Beghe expressed his desire to be a part of the show for as long as NBC would have him. Here’s what Beghe told The Hollywood Reporter:

“I’ll always be a part of Chicago P.D. That, I know. I certainly have the interest. And I think that NBC has the interest in both the show and Voight. So, I’m not done, I have more to do, and I’m anxious to do it. I love my job. I don’t know what the end is, whether it’s Thursday or Friday, but I supposed it’ll end at some point. But right now, I feel like I have stories to tell and a job to do.

Season 11 of Chicago P.D. premiered on January 17, 2024, concluding its run after 13 episodes. The season was expected to come out earlier than that, but faced a considerable delay due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Apart from Spiridakos and Beghe, Marina Squerciati, Patrick John Flueger, LaRoyce Hawkins, Benjamin Levy Aguilar, and Amy Morton were part of the main cast.

