Which ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 6 Couples Are Still Together?

Season 6 of Netflix’s reality dating series Love Is Blind is well underway, with five engaged couples leaving the pods for a romantic vacation together. But the honeymoon is over, and our couples are now headed to the altar. Who will tie the knot or who will cut ties forever? And is love really blind? The answer, for fans of the show, is an obvious no. But we sure do love watching the messy shenanigans leading up to the wedding/public break-up.

While we still have the finale and the reunion to look forward to, here’s where our couple currently stand. Unlike previous host cities, Charlotte, North Carolina does not make marriage records available to the public. So it looks like we’ll have to wait to see who gets hitched and who gets ditched.

Let’s take a look at our five couples:

Johnny and Amy

(Netflix)

Johnny and Amy immediately had chemistry in the pods, which only grew when they met IRL. Easily the most successful and drama-free couple of the group, these two have been aligned on almost every front. They share the same values, they both communicate well and genuinely seem to love each other. Even Chelsea called them out for being the best couple in the bunch, to Jimmy’s annoyance.

The only hiccup these two face is the issue of birth control: Amy isn’t on hormonal birth control and Johnny is worried that condoms won’t offer enough protection from pregnancy, so the couple hasn’t had sex yet (as far as we know). Johnny and Amy have handled this issue with grace and thoughtful conversation. Although, this duo is in sore need of some comprehensive sex education. Someone should at least explain to Amy how a vasectomy works.

STATUS: Still together.

AD and Clay

(Netflix)

AD and Clay had chemistry from the start, despite AD also dating Matthew. But once Matthew outed himself as a creep, it was AD and Clay ALL DAY. While Clay is a handsome bag of red flags, AD was able to draw him out of his shell and help him be vulnerable. The two had strong physical chemistry on their honeymoon, but Clay remains terrified that he’ll cheat on her because his father cheated on his mother.

Clay knows that cheating isn’t hereditary, right? While he seems more immature than the polished and poised AD, Clay is making the effort to step up and be the husband she needs. This is Clay’s ball to fumble, so let’s hope he keeps it together and says yes at the altar.

STATUS: Still together.

Jimmy and Chelsea

(Netflix)

Hoo boy, these two are hanging on by a thread. After their love quadrangle with Trevor and Jess, Jimmy proposed to Chelsea in the pods, and the two left together for their honeymoon. There was drama from the jump, as Chelsea erroneously claimed she looked like Megan Fox. Girl, not even Megan Fox looks like Megan Fox.

Their honeymoon was overshadowed by Chelsea’s rampant insecurity over their relationship. Despite his repeated protestations that he loves her, Chelsea cannot internalize his feelings. Chelsea gets drunk and yells at Jimmy several times, including a blowout fight where she berates him for leaving her alone for 90 minutes to grab drinks with a friend.

The couple nearly break up, but somehow agree to work it out. These two are a disaster, and if Chelsea can’t get her insecurity (and her drinking) under control, I don’t see these two getting married. In fact, I think they both made a mistake with their matches, and should have chosen Trevor and Jess instead. But here we are.

STATUS: Still together, but barely.

Brittany and Kenneth

(Netflix)

Brittany and Kenneth bonded over shared values and religious beliefs. These conservative cuties seemed to hit it off in person but had more friendly vibes than romantic ones. Despite strong communication and a mutual desire to make things work, Kenneth was thrown by a conversation with AD about race. That conversation shook Kenneth, who had never dated a white woman before.

Immediately after that conversation, Kenneth began pulling away from Brittany, withholding affection, and generally checking out of the relationship. Kenneth does the classic non-confrontational move of quietly drifting away and waiting for the other person to dump them. When Brittany confronts him, Kenneth says he doesn’t want to try anymore and they break up. Ken stays on his phone during the entire break-up conversation. Poor form, Kenny!

STATUS: Broken up.

Jeramey and Laura

(Netflix)

Jeramey and Laura are basically the real-life versions of Kristen Wiig and Jason Sudeikis’ “Two A-Holes” characters from Saturday Night Live. The two have strong chemistry in the pods and their snarky-but-flirty banter translates to strong chemistry on their honeymoon. However, Laura is a classic mean girl and keeps insulting Jeramey’s style and affinity for Hawaiian shirts. Jeramey is even honest about his pod ex, Sarah Ann, sliding into his DMs.

Their relationship ends explosively when Jeramey goes out one night and runs into Sarah Ann. He comes home to Laura at 5 am, claiming that he was just up all night talking to Sarah Ann and nothing physical happened. Laura doesn’t believe him and breaks it off immediately. Laura trashes Jeramey at the lakeside BBQ, while AD calls out Sarah Ann for going after an engaged man. Sarah Ann and Jeramey decide to try dating one another and jetski off into the sunset, despite everyone’s judgment.

STATUS: Extremely broken up.

We’ll have to wait until March 6 to find out what happens at the altar. My money is on Jimmy/Amy and Clay/AD getting married, and Jimmy/Chelsea going down in flames.

Which couples do you think will go all the way? Let us know in the comments!

(featured image: Netflix)

