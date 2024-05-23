Julio Torres sits in front of TV screens in the promotional image for 'Fantasmas'.
(HBO)
Category:
TV

Julio Torres Returns With New Surreal Comedy Series ‘Fantasmas’

Image of Chelsea Steiner
Chelsea Steiner
|
Published: May 23, 2024 02:11 pm

Since the cancellation of Los Espookys, we’ve missed the fantastical musings and absurdist comedy of Julio Torres. Luckily for us, the Problemista star returns for a new HBO comedy series, Fantasmas.

Recommended Videos

The show sees Torres playing a version of himself as he embarks on a quest to recover a lost earring. But of course, supernatural and surreal shenanigans ensue. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Torres said, “I really loved the idea of telling short stories and having a show of vignettes, … I also felt like I’m not the kind of performer who was interested in doing me as various characters. I like to think of myself like a master of ceremonies.” Here’s everything we know about Fantasmas.

When does Fantasmas come out?

Fantasmas premieres on Friday, June 7, (11:00–11:30 p.m. ET/PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on Max. The season will feature six episodes, each debuting weekly.

Is there a trailer?

Yes! Take a look below:

Who stars in the series?

Torres headlines the show, where he is joined by  Martine Gutierrez (Los Espookys) as Vanesja, Tomas Matos (Fire Island) as Chester, and Joe Rumrill (The Calling) as the voice of Bibo. The series boasts an A-list line-up of guest stars, including Steve Buscemi, Paul Dano, Julia Fox, Alexa Demie, Emma Stone, Aidy Bryant, Bowen Yang, Kim Petras, Ziwe and more.

What is Fantasmas about?

The series description reads, “Writer, director, and comedian Julio Torres spins a fantastical six-part tale of when he lost a gold oyster earring. In his search to find the precious object, Julio reflects on the offbeat characters he encounters in introspective, often eerie, and always comedic vignettes set in a dreamy, alternate version of New York City. A kaleidoscope of color and surrealism, FANTASMAS weaves together stories of people looking for meaning, purpose, and connection in an increasingly isolating world.”

Fantasmas premieres on June 7 on HBO and Max.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article The Worst ‘Doctor Who’ Episodes, Ranked
A Kerblam robot, the Master, and the 13th Doctor from 'Doctor Who'
Category: TV
TV
The Worst ‘Doctor Who’ Episodes, Ranked
Sarah Barrett Sarah Barrett May 23, 2024
Read Article Dexter Morgan Returns in New Prequel Series ‘Dexter: Original Sin’
Michael C. Hall stands in front of some blood spatter in a 'Dexter' promotional image.
Category: TV
TV
Dexter Morgan Returns in New Prequel Series ‘Dexter: Original Sin’
Chelsea Steiner Chelsea Steiner May 23, 2024
Read Article ‘The Rookie’ Spinoff Will Make the Wait for Season 7 a Little Easier
Nathan Fillion in police uniform in "The Rookie"
Category: TV
TV
‘The Rookie’ Spinoff Will Make the Wait for Season 7 a Little Easier
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman May 23, 2024
Read Article ‘The Munsters’ Is Getting Another Reboot, This Time From James Wan
The Munsters family tinted green with bats flying behind
Category: TV
TV
‘The Munsters’ Is Getting Another Reboot, This Time From James Wan
Jack Doyle Jack Doyle May 23, 2024
Read Article Fans Will Finally Get Some Answers a Decade After ‘Nurse Jackie’s Ambiguous Finale
Edie Falco as Jackie Peyton in Nurse Jackie
Category: TV
TV
Fans Will Finally Get Some Answers a Decade After ‘Nurse Jackie’s Ambiguous Finale
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski May 23, 2024
Related Content
Read Article The Worst ‘Doctor Who’ Episodes, Ranked
A Kerblam robot, the Master, and the 13th Doctor from 'Doctor Who'
Category: TV
TV
The Worst ‘Doctor Who’ Episodes, Ranked
Sarah Barrett Sarah Barrett May 23, 2024
Read Article Dexter Morgan Returns in New Prequel Series ‘Dexter: Original Sin’
Michael C. Hall stands in front of some blood spatter in a 'Dexter' promotional image.
Category: TV
TV
Dexter Morgan Returns in New Prequel Series ‘Dexter: Original Sin’
Chelsea Steiner Chelsea Steiner May 23, 2024
Read Article ‘The Rookie’ Spinoff Will Make the Wait for Season 7 a Little Easier
Nathan Fillion in police uniform in "The Rookie"
Category: TV
TV
‘The Rookie’ Spinoff Will Make the Wait for Season 7 a Little Easier
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman May 23, 2024
Read Article ‘The Munsters’ Is Getting Another Reboot, This Time From James Wan
The Munsters family tinted green with bats flying behind
Category: TV
TV
‘The Munsters’ Is Getting Another Reboot, This Time From James Wan
Jack Doyle Jack Doyle May 23, 2024
Read Article Fans Will Finally Get Some Answers a Decade After ‘Nurse Jackie’s Ambiguous Finale
Edie Falco as Jackie Peyton in Nurse Jackie
Category: TV
TV
Fans Will Finally Get Some Answers a Decade After ‘Nurse Jackie’s Ambiguous Finale
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski May 23, 2024
Author
Chelsea Steiner
Chelsea was born and raised in New Orleans, which explains her affinity for cheesy grits and Britney Spears. An pop culture journalist since 2012, her work has appeared on Autostraddle, AfterEllen, and more. Her beats include queer popular culture, film, television, republican clownery, and the unwavering belief that 'The Long Kiss Goodnight' is the greatest movie ever made. She currently resides in sunny Los Angeles, with her husband, 2 sons, and one poorly behaved rescue dog. She is a former roller derby girl and a black belt in Judo, so she is not to be trifled with. She loves the word “Jewess” and wishes more people used it to describe her.