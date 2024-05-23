Julio Torres Returns With New Surreal Comedy Series ‘Fantasmas’

Since the cancellation of Los Espookys, we’ve missed the fantastical musings and absurdist comedy of Julio Torres. Luckily for us, the Problemista star returns for a new HBO comedy series, Fantasmas.

The show sees Torres playing a version of himself as he embarks on a quest to recover a lost earring. But of course, supernatural and surreal shenanigans ensue. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Torres said, “I really loved the idea of telling short stories and having a show of vignettes, … I also felt like I’m not the kind of performer who was interested in doing me as various characters. I like to think of myself like a master of ceremonies.” Here’s everything we know about Fantasmas.

When does Fantasmas come out?

Fantasmas premieres on Friday, June 7, (11:00–11:30 p.m. ET/PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on Max. The season will feature six episodes, each debuting weekly.

Is there a trailer?

Yes! Take a look below:

Who stars in the series?

Torres headlines the show, where he is joined by Martine Gutierrez (Los Espookys) as Vanesja, Tomas Matos (Fire Island) as Chester, and Joe Rumrill (The Calling) as the voice of Bibo. The series boasts an A-list line-up of guest stars, including Steve Buscemi, Paul Dano, Julia Fox, Alexa Demie, Emma Stone, Aidy Bryant, Bowen Yang, Kim Petras, Ziwe and more.

What is Fantasmas about?

The series description reads, “Writer, director, and comedian Julio Torres spins a fantastical six-part tale of when he lost a gold oyster earring. In his search to find the precious object, Julio reflects on the offbeat characters he encounters in introspective, often eerie, and always comedic vignettes set in a dreamy, alternate version of New York City. A kaleidoscope of color and surrealism, FANTASMAS weaves together stories of people looking for meaning, purpose, and connection in an increasingly isolating world.”

