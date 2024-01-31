When Can We Get Our Hands on These Adorable Patrick Star Crocs?

Spongebob SquarePants‘ Patrick Star (voiced by William Fagerbakke) is the latest character to earn a collaboration with Crocs. Fans of both the show and the shoes will be anxious to know when they can get their hands on the new vibrant pink-and-green Patrick-themed Crocs.

Upon their release in 2002, Crocs gained almost instant popularity. The company’s signature “clogs” style shoe quickly gained attention for its practicality and comfort. It didn’t take long for the shoes to become a globally recognized brand. Although the company has had some highs and lows over the years, it has recently been experiencing a resurgence. Demand for Crocs mainly arose as people began looking for comfortable shoes while working from home during the pandemic. The company capitalized on the high demand and has continued pouring resources into its marketing campaigns, including collaborating with fashion designers, celebrities, and other brands, allowing it to maintain its revitalization.

So it’s not surprising that Crocs started 2024 with a slate of exciting new collaborations. In early January, it launched the Hello Kitty x Crocs collection, offering three new Hello Kitty-inspired Crocs to celebrate the franchise’s 50th anniversary. It followed up by announcing a Naturo Shippuden Crocs collection was arriving later this year. As if that weren’t exciting enough, the company is also gearing up for a Spongebob Squarepants collaboration.

When do the Patrick Star Crocs release?

Fans of Spongebob Squarepants will soon be able to wear Patrick Star-themed Crocs. Images of the shoes from KicksFinder show they will come in the pale pink color of Patrick’s skin while the midsoles reflect the lime green and purple color of his shorts. Additionally, the adjustable straps are emblazoned with Patrick’s famous quote, “Are mayonnaise an instrument?” To top it off, Patrick’s face lines the footbeds, and the Crocs will come with several fun Spongebob-themed Jibbitz charms.

OFFICIAL IMAGES: SpongeBob Squarepants x Crocs Classic Clog "Patrick Star"



?️ 2024

? 209479-737 (MENS)

? N/A

?COP OR ?DROP? pic.twitter.com/Q2GrSbpHzq — KicksFinder (@KicksFinder) January 25, 2024

Unfortunately, the Patrick Crocs don’t have a confirmed release date yet. However, according to Complex, they are expected to arrive sometime in Spring 2024 at crocs.com for $55 per pair. Consumers are still awaiting an official statement on the collaboration from Nickelodeon and Crocs. Once the announcement is made, a release date should be forthcoming.

