How To Get Your Hands on Those Sweet ‘Naruto’ Crocs

These new Naruto Crocs are putting the “style” in Water Style.

So you’ve seen every episode of Shippuden. You’ve watched all the movies. You’re serving face with your Naruto line of ColourPop makeup. You’ve been had an Akatsuki cloak all this time. You know all the hand signs, and are currently practicing biting your thumb hard enough to draw blood so you can perform the summoning jutsu. You’ve been plotting to kill your best friend in order to awaken your Mangekyou Sharingan. You’re getting really good at gathering nature energy—you haven’t even come close to turning into a frog! In short, you’re practically a jonin.

Sure you didn’t graduate the Academy or pass the Chunin exams, but you know that the Hokage would make an exception for you. At this rate, you’ll be ANBU Black Ops in no time. You’ll be given only S-Rank missions. You’re well on your way to becoming the greatest Hokage. But you’re only missing one thing.

You need better shoes.

And I’m not talking about those open-toed sandal boot things that are all the rage among Hidden Leaf shinobi. I’m talking about a true fashion statement. You need a pair of Hidden Leaf Crocs in order to traverse land AND sea. Sure you’ll be running on the surface of the water, but you don’t wanna ruin the soles of your shoes, do you? With these bad boys, you won’t have to.

First look at the upcoming Naruto x Crocs Collab pic.twitter.com/7H3hjEz04j — ?Manga Alerts & Restocks #uw7s? (@MangaAlerts) January 23, 2024

Just look at them. Revel in the glory. Admire the bright orange colors of Naruto’s kicks or the cool olive drab of Kakashi’s. Note the Hidden Leaf headband detail on the strap. The subtle Uzumaki swirl accents. And what are those decorations emerging from the Croc-holes? Those are official Naruto Jibbitz accessories. Naruto’s feature a portrait of the ninja himself, along with the graven image of his Nine Tailed Fox demon Kurama. And what else do I spy? A bowl of Naruto’s favorite ramen from Ichiraku! And look! There’s the fuma shuriken that Naruto disguised himself as during Team 7’s battle with Zabuza and Haku! And some kunai for good measure! Meanwhile, Kakashi’s shoes are adorned with the ninja’s face (well, what you can see of it anyway) along with his ANBU Black Ops mask and a copy of one of his favorite pervy books!

And how much will these shoes cost? While Crocs has yet to officially drop a price point, it’s likely that fans will have to pay around $50 for these shoes. A small price to pay in order to show off your undying love for the Hidden Leaf and your commitment to carrying the Will of Fire, don’t you think? We don’t currently know exactly when these shoes will go on sale, so you’ll just have to be patient. After all, no one becomes Hokage overnight, do they?

