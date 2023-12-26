Where Can I Watch John Wick? Answered

John Wick fans have long been captivated by Keanu Reeves’ brutal and swift ways of executing his opponents, and seeing the movies in theaters, though an incredible experience, is just not enough. So where can you watch them now?

His enemies refer to Mr. Wick as the man you call to kill the baba yaga, which perfectly summarizes all you need to know about his skills as an assassin. But beneath the assassin is just a man who wanted to get away from the prying eyes of The High Table after the death of his wife. As fate would have it, John Wick would be dragged back into the criminal underbelly after his dog was mercilessly killed in the first movie.

If you want to follow John Wick’s quest for vengeance and freedom, these streaming sites have John Wick, John Wick: Chapter 2, John Wick 3: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, and John Wick: Chapter 4 available for viewing.

Netflix

(Lionsgate)

Starting January 1, 2024, the first three John Wick movies are coming to Netflix. That’s a heck of a way to ring in the new year, even though you’ll have to find another option to catch the series’ latest entry. Here’s a list of everything else coming to Netflix with it in January.

Amazon Prime Video

(Lionsgate)

If you’re a John Wick fan who missed out on John Wick 4 in cinemas, then subscribing to Amazon Prime Video is your chance to watch John Wick’s journey come to a close. For $9.99, John Wick 4 will be available to you permanently in ultra-high definition. There is currently no option to rent John Wick 4 on Amazon Prime Video.

Even if you’re just getting to know Mr. Wick as a character, all four movies are available in ultra-high definition for rent ($3.99) or purchase ($7.99) on Amazon.

Apple TV

(Lionsgate)

Why buy one movie about this vengeful hitman if you want to rewatch all the John Wick movies? It doesn’t feel fair for anybody to stop midway with John Wick, especially when most of the movies assume that there’s more to be had in the next one. Fortunately, Apple TV offers all four movies (John Wick 4-Film Collection) in a bundle for $30.

Each movie is also available for individual purchase and rent at Apple TV if you’re not sure about buying the bundle yet.

Hulu

(Lionsgate)

If you have too many subscriptions, Hulu is probably one of them. If you don’t want to add another streaming platform subscription, Hulu’s STARZ add-on for an additional $9.99 per month is a good option if you want to view John Wick, John Wick: Chapter 2, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, and the latest movie, John Wick 4.

The John Wick movies might be a good reason to upgrade to add STARZ to your subscription plan.

Peacock

(Lionsgate)

Peacock has John Wick up to Chapter 3 – Parabellum available in their library. For John Wick fans who are already subscribed to Peacock, this is a huge win. But for those who aren’t, a subscription starts at $5.99 for Peacock Premium, and you’ll be able to watch all three movies without a hitch.

Tubi

(Lionsgate)

For those who want the movies for free, John Wick, John Wick: Chapter 2, and John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum are all available on Tubi. The fourth movie of the John Wick franchise is yet to be added to the collection, but at least viewers can get the other movies for free without having to pay for any subscription or rental fee.

This is also a win for those who only want to spend on John Wick 4 on other platforms, since Tubi can give John Wick fans unlimited access to the other movies.

YouTube Movies & TV

(Lionsgate)

John Wick movies are available on YouTube Movies & TV for either rent or purchase. All movies from John Wick to John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum cost $3.99 to rent and $14.99 for purchase at ultra-high definition. John Wick 4, the last movie in the saga, is priced at $5.99 for rent and $19.99 for purchase, both at ultra-high definition.

(featured image: Lionsgate)

