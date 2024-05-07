Will ‘My Hero Academia’ Season 5 Ever Be Released on Netflix?

Since its anime adaptation premiered in 2016, My Hero Academia swiftly established itself as one of the biggest shounen series of the last decade. The tale of how an initially “Quirk”-less kid named Izuku Midoriya became the “greatest hero” is one hell of a roller coaster ride, ranging from cute high school antics to shockingly dark socio-political commentary.

Produced as always by the wonderful studio Bones (also behind Mob Psycho 100), My Hero Academia’s seventh season premiered in May 2024 as part of the spring anime season. Since one of anime’s biggest series is surely heading towards its conclusion, it’s natural for everyone to want to get in on the action—even belatedly.

Netflix dropped seasons 1 through 4 of My Hero Academia on its North American platform on March 25, 2024. But if you’ve watched My Hero, you know that it’s binge-able as hell, and even the 88 combined episodes of the first four seasons can go by faster than you can say “plus ultra!”

So, when will Netflix drop the rest of My Hero Academia? Or at the very least, season 5?

Dear Netflix: “go beyond” season 4

The fifth season of My Hero Academia aired in 2021, and it covers several arcs: the end of the Pro Hero arc, the Joint Training arc, the Meta Liberation Army arc, the Endeavor Agency arc, and the beginnings of the Paranormal Liberation War arc.

Heads up, the Joint Training arc is going to feel like it lasts forever. But fear not, what comes after more than makes up for the lull, because what comes after is when My Hero Academia truly gets spicy.

Tantalizing as all of that may sound, if you’re watching My Hero on Netflix, you’re unfortunately going to have to wait a bit longer to see what happens to Class 1-A. Seasons 1 through 4 of My Hero dropped on Netflix for American audiences in March 2024, but the streamer has said nothing about when the rest of the show will follow suit.

It’s unlikely that Netflix will air weekly, contemporary episodes of My Hero’s current seventh season like they’re doing with the Egghead arc of One Piece. But still, one wonders why Netflix is waiting to drop seasons 5 and 6.

Then again, barely one month passed between Netflix dropping My Hero’s first four seasons and the premiere of season seven on platforms like Crunchyroll. Netflix might be waiting until it can drop all of season 7 on the platform, alongside seasons 5 and 6.

