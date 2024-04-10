The landscape of 'Monster Hunter Wilds'.
‘Monster Hunter Wilds’ May Be the Most Anticipated Game of 2025

Published: Apr 10, 2024

The Monster Hunter universe is expanding with the release of Monster Hunter Wilds. The newest game in the wildly popular franchise will see players with big swords take on even bigger monsters as they traverse the rocky desert landscape. And there’s a fancy new mount, a giant lizard bird creature that somewhat resembles the Mountain Banshee in James Cameron’s Avatar (no braid interlocking required).

The teaser trailer premiered at The Game Awards in December and instantly had fans speculating about the content and gameplay. Little is known about the latest installment, with many fans speculating that Wilds will be an open-world game. While the trailer seems to suggest an open-world gameplay many fans are concerned about how this shift will affect levels and missions within the game.

Still, open-world gameplay is the next logical step for Capcom’s smash-hit franchise, given the massive popularity of the genre.

Monster Hunter debuted in 2004 and has steadily expanded with new games and a host of other mediums. There is an anime series, comic books, manga, a card game, an animated Netflix film, and a live-action film starring Milla Jovovich and Tony Jaa in 2020.

The last game in the series, Monster Hunter Rise, was released on Nintendo Switch in 2021.  A Microsoft Windows version was released in 2022, followed by versions for PlayStation 4PlayStation 5Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S in 2023. The expansion, Sunbreak, was released in 2022/2023.

When does the game come out?

Monster Hunter Wilds hits stores in 2025. A specific release date has yet to be confirmed. The game will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

(featured image: Capcom)

