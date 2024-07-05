‘Magic The Gathering – Bloomburrow’ Is Almost Here!

Magic the Gathering, one of the biggest trading card games of all time, is releasing a new expansion pack! Get ready because Magic The Gathering – Bloomburrow is just around the corner.

So, what is Bloomburrow? It’s the 114th expansion card set to be released in MTG‘s running history, and will bring a total of 281 new cards to the game. Each of these cards will also have its own special foil version released as well. The storyline for the expansion pack will be a bit more whimsical, almost Disney-like, as the anthropomorphic animalfolk of Valley must team up to take down the Great Night Owl and their Calamity Beasts to save the world.

New mechanics from the expansion like “Offspring” promise to shake up play standards, though we have little information on how these will play out.

Bloomburrow is set to release on July 30, 2024 on MTG Arena, and will release worldwide in physical format on August 2, 2024. There’s also a local game store prerelease date set for July 26, and a few other preview events you might want to check out (via magic.wizards.com):

Magic Story : July 2

: July 2 Debut and Previews Begin : July 9

: July 9 Card Image Gallery and Previews Complete : July 19

: July 19 MTG Arena Release : July 30

: July 30 Global Tabletop Release: August 2

As stated on the official Magic the Gathering website, there will be new cards such as Mabel Heir to Cragflame, Lumra Bellow of the Woods, Cragflame, and so on, as well as season cards that will affect play even further. Mitsuhiro Arita, a famous illustrator who has done TCG art for franchises such as Pokémon, Final Fantasy, Shin Megami Tensei, and Monster Hunter, did most of the artwork for the new expansion cards.

