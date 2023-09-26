‘Pokémon Go’ Developer Might Have Finally Outdone Their Initial Hit

Niantic blew up the world when they released the augmented reality mobile game Pokémon Go in 2016. Everyone was on their phones and trying to catch the adorable little pocket monsters. The gameplay was so distracting that people played while driving or wandered into the streets. It was a simple, fun game that you could enjoy on your own or team up with friends for raiding and trades. During the pandemic, they made it convenient for folks to play at home instead of venturing out to Pokéstops. For those of us who still play the game regularly, there are still fun challenges and community days for special Pokémon.

Since the release of Pokémon Go, Niantic has failed to replicate its success. Some of their subsequent games have even featured cute creatures, like Peridot. They even teamed up with Harry Potter to try to create an augmented reality Wizarding World, but it never caught on like Pokémon Go, and Niantic shut the game down in early 2022.

Now, Niantic’s streak of bad games may finally be over. In September 2023, Niantic released a brand-new augmented reality game that may be more fun than even Pokémon Go.

Let’s go hunt some monsters

Niantic’s Monster Hunter Now is a fun mix of RPG and mobile games. The new game is based on Capcom’s Monster Hunter franchise, which began on the PlayStation2. Taking elements from the popular game series, Niantic streamlined the world to make it more accessible for mobile play—although there is a lot of information thrown at you when you first play the game, especially for people unfamiliar with the world it’s set in.

In short, it goes like this: Heroes are training to become great monster hunters. Your guide/aide is a humanoid cat creature called a Felyne or Palico. He helps you gather supplies, even when you aren’t playing. Starting with basic armor and weapons, you travel around the real world like in Pokémon Go, doing battle with small and large monsters. It is a simple tap-and-attack style with some limited dodging capabilities. As you level up, the weapons and armor can be leveled up, or you can forge better items. When fighting larger monsters, players can create teams with people they know or other hunters in their area.

Like Pokémon Go, Monster Hunter Now is free, and players have the choice to add in-game money for special bonuses. It also uses much of the mapping and pre-established stops from Pokémon Go for gathering goods. Unlike Pokémon Go, Monster Hunter Now offers a ton of customizable options for your avatar.

Monster Hunter Now is available for free download through Apple or Google Play stores.

(featured image: Niantic/Capcom)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]